Lunch Pick: A little green from Village Juicery to counter the winter grey

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Image: Karolyne Ellacott

January’s over and done, but somehow it seems that everyone’s ended up mildly ill. While working from home with soup in hand is a luxury only some of us can dream of, the rest of us have simply got to huff it over to the office. Fortunately, some plant-based grub from Village Juicery will make even the sniffliest of us feel better.

First of all, their new seasonal Warming Greens cold-pressed juice sees all the best greens brought together in one bottle: kale, romaine, spinach, chard and pear. It comes loaded up with natural anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties delivered under the guise of spice (think turmeric and ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg). Pair up with a jar of kale tabouli salad, where sprouted mug beans, more of that kale, walnuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds are all laced in a simple olive oil and lemon dressing. Finish with a breakfast jar that can be subbed in as dessert thanks to the marriage of grain-free granola with fresh fruit and decadent coconut cashew cream. Hey, it’s not always about kale. 

And be sure to save those bottles and jars—Village Juicery offers refunds or store credit upon return.  

Village Juicery, 2409 Yonge St., 647-348-2409

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

