Uptown Dine Safe infractions from January

By Post City Staff

Published:

The Captain’s Boil, located at 865 York Mills Rd., received a conditional pass following a Jan. 11 inspection. Of 11 infractions observed, 10 were considered significant and one minor in severity. It passed a Jan. 16 reinspection. 

Amaya Express, located at 1 Dundas St. W., received a conditional pass following a Jan. 12 inspection. Of seven infractions observed, one was considered crucial, four significant and two minor in severity. It passed a Jan. 13 reinspection. 

Alleycatz, located at 2409 Yonge St., received a conditional pass following a Jan. 10 inspection. One infraction was observed and was considered significant in severity. It passed a Jan. 11 reinspection. 

Dough Bake Shop, located at 173 Danforth Ave., received a conditional pass following a Jan. 4 inspection. Of six infractions observed, one was considered crucial, three significant and two minor in severity. It passed a Jan. 5 reinspection. 

Leenamjang, located at 4846 Yonge St., received a conditional pass following a Dec. 14 inspection. Of three infractions observed, all were considered significant in severity.
It passed a Dec. 20 reinspection. 

All information is from the DineSafe website, City of Toronto Public Health’s Food Premises Inspection and Disclosure System.

