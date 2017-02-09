Valentine’s Day calls for black-hearted waffles

By Karolyne Ellacott

Taiwanese waffle-making machines create the perfect heart shape

In Taiwanese cafés, it’s not surprising to come across patrons tucking into waffles shaped after the non-anatomical version of the body’s most tortured organ: the heart. In Toronto, it was pretty much unheard of — until now.

At Light Cafe, located at 23 Baldwin St., the petite heart-shaped waffles are the hot ticket item to nosh on. Charcoal black sesame is the most popular flavour: imported Japanese charcoal powder gives the deep, rich colour. In order to get the texture just so, butter has been omitted from the batter, keeping the waffles light and extra crispy on the outside, resulting in a texture similar to the Hong Kong-style egg waffle.

Bite into the blackened hearts with a paramour or go for a solo bite. What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day?