Rose and Sons transformation is deli-cious

By Karolyne Ellacott

Rose, lover of sandwiches, has transformed Rose and Sons into a proper deli.

Restaurateur and chef Anthony Rose has developed quite a following for his zany e-newsletters in which he claims to have invented just about everything, he’ll have you know.

Recently, he informed devotees of his Dupont resto empire via a newsletter Q & A with the definitely “real” Anderson Cooper that it’s time to up and change Rose and Sons into a delicatessen.

Now folks can tuck into deli classics like a hot pastrami sando, matzo ball soup or some chopped steak and onion on grilled cheese (watch thy heart).

Toss it all back with an egg cream and tack on a black and white cookie for good measure.

This deli-cious addition to the Toronto foodscape comes on the heels of the sad news that Zane Caplansky’s flagship deli on College Street has shuttered. We weep.