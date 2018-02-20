First Look: The transformation of Scarborough Town Centre continues with a new Cacao 70

By Amanda Nunes

Image: Amanda Nunes

Scarborough Town Centre just got a little sweeter. Chocolate fans will be delighted to discover that a new location of Cacao 70 has opened on the second floor. Complete with a fresh new design that’s different from its other locations, the new spot is a breath of fresh air.

The new location (and all new locations moving forward) was designed by interior designer Zébulon Perron. The result is a modern, airy space decorated in muted browns and whites with bursts of lush tropical patterns. Inside the Eatery, bright green leaves accent the seating and serving areas. The eye-catching floor tiles and black and white chevron chairs are sure to be popular on Instagram. This is the first location in Toronto that will have an Eatery and a Dip Shop.



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

The Eatery serves brunch, dinner and desserts. The brunch menu is debuting at Scarborough and includes breakfast staples like frittatas and omelettes. The croque-madame on the menu is a nod to the chain’s Montreal roots. Brunch is served daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you miss brunch, no need to fret. You can order from their all-day menu that features a variety of savoury crepes, waffles, sandwiches and salads. The Outlaw Chicken Waffle ($13.25) is a waffle filled with grilled chicken breast, bacon, baby spinach and cheddar cheese, finished with avocado dressing.



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

The dessert menu is as extensive as one would expect at a restaurant that specializes in sweets. There’s something for everyone here. Dessert pizzas are served by the quarter; and come from the kitchen warm and topped with chocolate, nuts and fruit. Traditional banana splits, milkshakes, ice cream topped brownies and slices of cake make an appearance.

For the true dessert aficionado, the fondue, waffle and crepe menus can’t be missed. Chocolate fondue platters (starting at $12) are served with fresh fruit, brownie and waffle bites. The fondue comes in an array of chocolate flavours including the traditional milk, dark and white chocolate and the more exotic matcha, earl grey, peanut butter, coffee and triple chocolate.



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

Of course, there's a robust menu of hot and iced drinks. The hot chocolates range from simple (Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa is $5) to indulgent (Black Sesame Hot Cocoa is $5). On the cold side, chocolate shakes, frappes and iced coffees round out the menu.

At the very front of the restaurant, you’ll find the Dip Shop. Here, vanilla soft-serve ice cream cones ($2.95) or a Belgian waffle ($5.45) are dipped in one of 11 fresh flavours of chocolate, including dark, peanut butter, Earl Grey, black sesame and matcha.



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)

Craving something more? Waffle combinations with ice cream and chocolate, hot drinks and hot or cold chocolate drinks are available. The Dip Shop also carries DIY fondue kits, gourmet chocolate bars and hot chocolate.

Cacao 70, Scarborough Town Center, 300 Borough Dr. They are open from Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday to Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)



(IMAGE: AMANDA NUNES)