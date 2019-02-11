Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

Arthur’s has finally arrived in midtown and St. Clair gets a new Playa Cabana

By Karen Stevens

The interior of Arthur’s © Elaine Fancy

We’ve been waiting for ARTHUR’S (12 St. Clair Ave. E.) to open up for a long time, and it’s finally here. The restaurant, which officially opened its doors on Jan. 24, is the latest addition to the Chase Hospitality Group’s portfolio of restaurants and features classics such as oysters Rockefeller, matzo ball soup and veal chop Milanese on its menu.

The sister resto to Vancouver and downtown T.O.’s Miku, TORA (3401 Dufferin St.) opened in Yorkdale mall last month. The spot features its signature flame-seared sushi and a very special style of service. First you place your order on a tablet at your table, and then you watch as your dishes are delivered to you via conveyor belt. It’s the sushi of the future!

We were all sad to see Canadian fave Boralia, owned by Wayne Morris and Bayview native Evelyn Wu Morris, shutter its doors in 2018. Now the space will be the home of a new small plate-sharing menu concept. The plush, art-filled interior of PASTICHE (59 Ossington Ave.) is the perfect backdrop for catching up with friends over some tamarind mezcal cocktails and fall-off-the-bone short ribs.



At Pastiche corn husk is served with the pelon cocktail ($15) and then set aflame

FOODIE FINDS

There’s another classy food court in town. THE ANNEX FOOD HALL had its soft opening on Jan. 25. The final touches are not in place just yet, but at least you can drop in and get a taste of what’s to come.

Momofuku alumni Ann Kim, Jed Smith and Peter Jensen, have come together to open DONNA’S (827 Lansdowne Ave.). It’s in the former home of brunch spot Hello Darling, and offers lunch and dinner service. The menu focuses on soups, salads and sandwiches with English and Danish vibes, a nod to Smith and Jensen’s backgrounds.

Last summer’s massive Little Italy blaze saw several restaurants go up in flames. Now, more than six months after the fire, FISH STORE (657 College St.) has reopened to serve up their classic pescatarian-friendly sandwiches. Yum!



Diners at Tora order off a tablet and their sushi appears on this laneway next to their table

COMING SOON

Playa Cabana, which started with two locations on Dupont Street, is adding a seventh to its roster with TAQUERIA NORTE (21 St. Clair Ave. E.). It is set to open soon, adding a pinch of much-needed spice to Yonge and St. Clair.

We are still waiting to get a peek at MAISON SELBY (592 Sherbourne St.). The renovated 127-year-old Gooderham House with an all-day menu will open in the oft overlooked area at Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

The Distillery District is home to many restaurants, but how many of them serve a menu of both mini doughnuts AND booze? None! That is, not until this spring when FLIPSIDE DONUTS (12 Case Goods Ln.) starts serving wine and crullers.

Ever-popular Japanese cuisine gets a makeover at the SHOZAN ROOM (164 Ossington Ave.), a new venture from chefs Kohei Matsuyama and Michiko Takahashi and partner Squid-Ti (all previously of Kon-nichi-wa in Baldwin village). The menu will be “new wave Japanese fare.” Whatever that means, we definitely want to try it.



The sashimi at the Shozan Room



The Eglinton Avenue building (484 Eglinton Ave. W.) that housed the former Edo Japan hit the market in December for $5.4 mil. A source told Post City that the building was acquired by the delicious SUMMERHILL MARKET. When contacted, Summerhill Market’s president Brad McMullen said the deal is not closed yet.

One of Montreal’s favourite vegan and vegetarian restaurants, LOV, brings its meatless fare to King and Portland this spring. Get ready to raise a botanical cocktail to la belle ville!

SAD TO SEE YOU GO

Davisville village favourite SMOKED AND CRACKED closed its doors in January. Now where will midtowners get their lobster rolls and homemade seafood chowder?