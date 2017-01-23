Bringing the craft back to classic Toronto diners

By Post City Staff

Published:

Image: CJ Baek

We don’t know if it’s comfort-food craving stemming from fear rooted in the American election results or just from a desire to eat reimagined nostalgic foods, but T.O. is currently falling for glam spoons.


(IMAGE: CJ ​BAEK)

 

Parkdale’s Skyline Restaurant (top) dishes out fancy cake; at nearby Harry’s, Grant van Gameren’s latest, burgers get the chorizo and pineapple treatment (above); and Ben Denham’s White Lily Diner in Riverside does a house-smoked pastrami sammie (below). 

