First Look: Forno Cultura adds grab-and-go location at First Canadian Place

By Amanda Nunes

Image: Amanda Nunes

Thanks to the PATH, avoiding the frosty winter air is a very real possibility if you work downtown. With more and better food options available, you may never need to go outside again.

Forno Cultura, an authentic Italian bakery, has opened in First Canadian Place. Andrea Mastrandrea established the brand in April 2013 with a large production-and-retail space on King West near Portland. This outpost, intended to serve grab-and-go customers, brings their handcrafted artisanal food concept into a new space.



Their open-concept design covers 600 square feet with natural wood elements, a pastry counter and a small grocery shelf. Coffee drinks are whipped up on their Unic Espresso machine, while tea lovers can enjoy Dammann Fere’s tea.



Forno has packed an impressive amount of dry goods and fresh items into their small space. In the refrigerated area, you’ll find their own brand of pizza and pasta sauces. For those looking to pick up something for dinner, they sell pizza dough, homemade gnocchi and their popular pesto sauce. They also carry Monteforte Dairy cheese, artisan prepared meats and their own pickled vegetable preparations. In the grocery area, visitors can find fresh baked focaccia, olive oils, pasta, olives and more.



For breakfast, there are several options for a quick meal. Fresh frittatas, grilled sandwiches and pastries are available. The Zeppole sandwich ($3.50) comes on their housemade choux bread, stuffed with speck, frittata and provolone cheese. At lunch, they have a large selection of handcrafted paninis and tramezzinis and daily arancini ($3.50) on the menu.

Those with a sweet tooth looking to grab a snack will find there’s an extensive selection of Italian cookies from several varieties of biscotti to pistachio amaretti. The cookies are sold by weight and some are gluten free. The biscotti selection ranges from a chocolate-hazelnut to many other varieties including pistachio and fennel and chocolate with grappa soaked currants. If you fancy something more decadent, you might want to try their Appolini ($5), commonly known as a lobster tail. Thin layers of crispy pastry surround a thick, creamy centre.

Forno Cultura, 100 King Street West in First Canadian Place food court, open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.



