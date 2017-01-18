Five things you need to know about Shake Shack setting up show in downtown Toronto today

By Post City Staff

The Shack Shack Burger

Shake Shack, the illustrious American burger-teria owned and operated by big-time chef Danny Meyer, started with a simple food cart in 2004 and has become a beefy juggernaut over the past decade with more than 100 outlets around the world. Except. In. Canada.

Yes, Turkey has a Shake Shack. Russia? Of course. But the thriving foodie mecca of Toronto has been denied all these years. And that makes today a rather important day as Shake Shack sets up a one-day pop-up restaurant inside Momofuku's third floor space Daisho.

There is no word yet on how many burgers one could order at a time.

Momofuku is, of course, helmed by David Change — another cool American hash slinger. Our working theory is that this event is simply a way to introduce Torontonians to Shake Shack fever and pave the way for eventual expansion north of the border to compete with Marky Mark's burger stand down the street.

"We've wanted to connect with the Toronto community for years and our friends at Momofuku have given us a phenomenal opportunity to do so," says Mark Rosati, culinary director of Shake Shack.

Here are the details:

1. The event is one-day only with limited quantities and first-come, first-serve so expect to wait in line to experience to wonderment that is Shake Shack.

2. The pop-up begins at 12:30 p.m. sharp and runs until 6:30 p.m.

3. Momofuku is located at 190 University Ave. between Adelaide and Richmond. Daisho is on the third-floor of the restaurant.

4. They will be serving ShackBurgers and crinkle cuts and Momofuku has some bevvies from Steam Whistle Brewery and Norman Hardie Winery and Vineyard on the ready.

5. The Shake Shack event is for charity with $1 of every order being donated to the wonderful Sick Kids Foundation.