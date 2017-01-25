Lunch Pick: One Fifty offers a downtown alternative for Drake brunch

Torontonians manage to maintain an obsession with brunch, no matter the season. The Drake Hotel has long been go-to for the meal, but downtown’s Drake One Fifty is putting forth a pretty good argument for switching locations. Come Sundays, the handsome room is transformed into a music venue thanks to The Mercenaries who can be found playing uptown funk classics that’ll get toes tapping under tables.   

To start, slurp back a half dozen oysters with your brunchmate ($22). If you're lucky, the selection will include both east and west coasters; when we swung by there were meaty Acadian Golds and Kusshis, respectively, which can be dolled up with squirts of lemon, fresh horseradish, some mignonette sauce, and their house hot sauce. 

Follow the molluscs up with something non-eggy, for once. The salmon grain bowl ($17) is a great bet if the goal is to straddle the line between healthy but filling. A base of red rice and quinoa meets shiitake pickles for a dose of earthiness,along with a stirring of bonito flakes. A mound of hot smoked salmon and avocado finish the bowl off, with a miso sesame dressing bringing all the flavours together.  

Drake One Fifty, 150 York St., 416-363-6150

