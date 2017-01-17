Lunch Pick: A very French repast from Bonjour Brioche

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Lobster-stuffed crepe from Bonjour Brioche

Image: Karolyne Ellacott

It’s hard to head to Queen East without popping into Bonjour Brioche. The longstanding midday room is always overflowing with people who simply cannot resist a French carb and a latte bowl. With barely any room to spare, patrons are elbow-to-elbow at tables decked out with cheery Provençale linens that do their best to distract from the drab outdoors. As for what to eat, our recommendation is the crepe, discovered on their chalkboard specials menu.

During our visit, the paper-thin wrapper arrived bursting with hunks of lobster and sweet potato mash ($15). Gooey provolone and lashings of béchamel sauce remind us why brunch is worth lining up for, while strands of arugula and a sprinkling of capers help to cut through the richness. Paired with a simple side salad and a hunk of baguette (not to mention a handsome pat of butter), this brunch barely leaves room for dessert. While its contents may not always include crustaceans, anyone lusting after a crepe is bound to find a similarly tasty version on the menu.

Bonjour Brioche, 812 Queen St. E., 416-406-1250

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Midtown Italian restaurant La Cascina to close next month

Midtown Italian restaurant La Cascina to close next month

Luca Del Rosso and Sharifa Jordan, the co-owners of La Cascina on Avenue Rd., announced today to their email list that they have sold the restaurant and will be closing next month.
Posted 15 hours ago
First Look: Team that includes celebrity chef David Rocco opens Oretta on King West

First Look: Team that includes celebrity chef David Rocco opens Oretta on King West

After months of waiting and many teaser photos on Instagram, Oretta has finally opened its doors at 633 King St. W. The power trio behind the restaurant includes Food Network celebrity chef David Rocco, restaurateur Salvatore Mele (who also owns Capocaccia Trattoria in Summerhill) and executive chef Christian Fontolan.
Posted 2 days ago
Advil and post-sport bevvies replaced by bongs?

Advil and post-sport bevvies replaced by bongs?

Cannabis has become part of a more open dialogue between yoga-loving members at one of Toronto’s private clubs. While not in any way condoned by the club itself, some members are stepping up their yoga game by introducing a little ganja into their practice.
Posted 6 days ago
Toronto's most anticipated restaurant openings of 2017 from Grey Gardens to Godspeed

Toronto's most anticipated restaurant openings of 2017 from Grey Gardens to Godspeed

A list of the four most hotly anticipated restaurants set to open in 2017
Posted 7 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module