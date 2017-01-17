Lunch Pick: A very French repast from Bonjour Brioche

By Karolyne Ellacott

Lobster-stuffed crepe from Bonjour Brioche Image: Karolyne Ellacott

It’s hard to head to Queen East without popping into Bonjour Brioche. The longstanding midday room is always overflowing with people who simply cannot resist a French carb and a latte bowl. With barely any room to spare, patrons are elbow-to-elbow at tables decked out with cheery Provençale linens that do their best to distract from the drab outdoors. As for what to eat, our recommendation is the crepe, discovered on their chalkboard specials menu.

During our visit, the paper-thin wrapper arrived bursting with hunks of lobster and sweet potato mash ($15). Gooey provolone and lashings of béchamel sauce remind us why brunch is worth lining up for, while strands of arugula and a sprinkling of capers help to cut through the richness. Paired with a simple side salad and a hunk of baguette (not to mention a handsome pat of butter), this brunch barely leaves room for dessert. While its contents may not always include crustaceans, anyone lusting after a crepe is bound to find a similarly tasty version on the menu.

Bonjour Brioche, 812 Queen St. E., 416-406-1250