Lunch Pick: Break hibernation for dakgalbi from Hancook on Bloor

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Korea's ode to carbs and cheese

Image: Karolyne Ellacott

Venturing far from the house or office in January seems like an improbable feat. Only for very worthy reasons should one emerge from hibernation. Dakgalbi is one of those reasons. Korea’s spicy ode to carbs and chicken is comfort food at its finest and Hancook’s version always hits the spot. 

At the subterranean space found in the original Koreatown on Bloor, dakgalbi is the name of the game. With two options to pick from, your best bet is to order Hancook’s cheese version ($11.99). Do note that spice levels reach up to level five, which should only be requested for folks accustomed to fiery gamjatang (red pepper paste). After ordering, the server arrives with a pan laden with pre-cooked ingredients to heat up tableside. Marinated hunks of chicken have been stir fried in gamjatang along with sweet potato, cabbage, carrot and rice cakes. For added pleasure, be sure to double the cheese ($2) and throw in some ramen noodles ($2). After all, everything’s better with ramen.

Hancook, 605 Bloor St. W., 416-516-1222 

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

