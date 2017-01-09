North York’s best new restaurant of 2016: Menami

By Post City Staff

Published:

Image: CJ Baek

Thanks to giant marquee lights spelling out its name, MeNami is hard to miss. 

Our pick for the nabe’s best new resto is devoted to udon noodles in a quirky-cool setting. In order to ensure the udon were served just-so, owner Chae Kim sent chef Kevin Shin to Japan to get properly schooled on noodles, learning everything from temperature to cutting techniques. In the end, they imported a Japanese udon machine. Udon offerings are split between soups, chilled tsuke for dipping and hot. The Mentaiko option is all plump udon strands smothered in rich cream sauce and topped with tangerine-hued cod roe. Pair with apps like the tasty corn kaki-age tempura and the eggplant, covered with shreds of crispy deep-fried yam.  5469 Yonge St., 416-229-6191

