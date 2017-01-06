Richmond Hill's best new restaurant of 2016: Toshi Ryoriten

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

A bento box from Toshi Ryoriten

Richmond Hill's best new restaurant: Toshi Ryoriten
The 905’s best new addition from 2016 is, hands down, this serene Japanese restaurant. Chef Shinji Mori trained in Japan and can be spotted behind the counter, where he dazzles diners with his impeccable sushi and sashimi. Featuring fish flown in from Japan daily, picks include the popular bento boxes for lunch (think toro and hamachi sashimi with ebi sushi and tempura). For dinner, order a parade of options from the sushi bar or stray from fish. Go chawanmushi (egg custard), yakitori chicken skewers or the grilled ox tongue. Sets include the beef teriyaki option, which arrives with soup, salad and rice. 
1380 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., 905-737-1125

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: Robbie Hojilla lands at Lake Inez, a restaurant by the team behind The Wren

First Look: Robbie Hojilla lands at Lake Inez, a restaurant by the team behind The Wren

Lake Inez has a rotating, all-Ontario craft beer list, that flows from their 24 draught lines that run through the mosaic’s façade. The pan-Asian flavours are reflective of both Chef Hojilla's Filipino background and influences from cuisines he loves like Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese and Korean, which are complemented by the use of seasonal North American ingredients to bring his personal touch to the table.
Posted 1 day ago
Joanne Kates on Toronto's best new restaurants of 2016 — the top five

Joanne Kates on Toronto's best new restaurants of 2016 — the top five

Joanne Kates on five delicious joints that will change the way you dine.
Posted 1 day ago
Joanne Kates on Toronto's best new restaurants of 2016 — number 10 to 6

Joanne Kates on Toronto's best new restaurants of 2016 — number 10 to 6

Joanne Kates on 10 delicious joints that will change the way you dine.
Posted 2 days ago
First Look: Otto's Bierhalle opens as the second venture from the team behind Kensington's döner spot

First Look: Otto's Bierhalle opens as the second venture from the team behind Kensington's döner spot

From the owners of Otto’s Berlin Döner comes Otto’s Bierhalle, which is a casual, German restaurant in the former Bristol space on Queen West.
Posted 4 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module