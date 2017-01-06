Richmond Hill's best new restaurant of 2016: Toshi Ryoriten

By Karolyne Ellacott

A bento box from Toshi Ryoriten

The 905’s best new addition from 2016 is, hands down, this serene Japanese restaurant. Chef Shinji Mori trained in Japan and can be spotted behind the counter, where he dazzles diners with his impeccable sushi and sashimi. Featuring fish flown in from Japan daily, picks include the popular bento boxes for lunch (think toro and hamachi sashimi with ebi sushi and tempura). For dinner, order a parade of options from the sushi bar or stray from fish. Go chawanmushi (egg custard), yakitori chicken skewers or the grilled ox tongue. Sets include the beef teriyaki option, which arrives with soup, salad and rice.

1380 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., 905-737-1125