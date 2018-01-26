Dundas and Ossington is getting a new wine bar from the duo behind Superpoint

Jesse Fader and Jonathan Poon are back again with a new drinking hole

By Katie Bridges

Jesse Fader celebrates at his pizza, pasta and wine bar, Superpoint

As if the residents of Dundas West weren't spoiled for great bars already, there's a brand new wine bar headed for the boozy hub.

Jonathan Poon and Jesse Fader, the duo behind Bar Fancy, Superpoint and Express Bar, are back with another very promising new restaurant and wine bar called Paris Paris.

The 1,500 square foot space, located at 1161 Dundas Street West, boasts a deep bar and seats up to 40 up front, with a second bar and private dining space in the rear with an open kitchen.

Their fourth venture will serve some of Toronto's best breads, wines and bites, transitioning seamlessly between casual daytime spot right the way through to last call.

While the pair has a pretty awesome track record, they'll be enlisting the help of some pals for their newest opening. Sam James from Cut Coffee will be bringing (you guessed it) the java, while the vino will be flowing courtesy of Krysta Oben. The former Byblos bar buff promises no pretension and plenty of great wine, with the focus on delicious sips made by a real farmers to be enjoyed with your besties.

Chef Nicholas Morra (formerly La Banane, Enoteca Sociale) will be manning the kitchen, with a menu that reflects the neighbourhood.

There's no scheduled opening date as yet, but you can track their progress via the Paris Paris Bar Instagram feed.