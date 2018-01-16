Restaurant Review: All that glitters ain’t gold at RH Courtyard Cafe

By Joanne Kates

Published:

The eatery initially calls to mind a Venetian courtyard

Image: RH Toronto

Imagine being a lifestyle curator — showing people precisely which furniture and tchotchkes to have and where to put them. Oh, and selling them all the right stuff.… What would you do next?

Open a much bigger store, of course, and put a restaurant in it, so tired shoppers can sit down and refuel. Yes, it’s RH Yorkdale. Used to be Restoration Hardware, but they closed those stores and rebranded as RH, opening the big glam box in Yorkdale in late fall.

The store of course is gorgeous: 70,000 square feet of beauty on four floors. I walk by the couches, the fab chandeliers,  marble and glass coffee tables, the tall armoires, the statuary. I picture myself reclining with a very sophisticated cocktail. Like a movie star. Perhaps a soupçon of caviar. Yah, sure. 

But anybody can go to the restaurant. You don’t need the price of an RH sectional. RH first opened a restaurant in its Chicago store, and it’s going like gangbusters. The Toronto resto has a similarly glamorous look. But there is soon trouble in paradise. At first glance I find it gorgeous, reminiscent of a Venetian courtyard garden thanks to its interior wall mimicking a four-storey apartment with black iron balconies. And the marble tables and the sparkle from many crystal chandeliers. 

But the oodles of ivy on the walls and the trees are artificial, and I am looking out on a blank white wall across a hallway. Our happy server says that’s going to be RH kids and babies in about six months.

Hurrah.

More lifestyle. Till then, ugly. 

Rather like the food.

Truffled grilled cheese sandwich is good but nothing special. The cheese doesn’t have that borderline erotic molten just-pulled-off-the flattop mouth feel. And $23 feels a little steep for burrata with olive oil and cherry tomatoes, however lovely. And the $31 lobster roll? Meh. I adore lobster rolls. A generous pile of lobster stuffed into a warm toasted buttered white roll is irresistible. This one not so much. Barely toasted, barely buttery, insufficient lobster, slightly overcooked. The fries, on the other hand, were undercooked, pale coloured and not crisp.

And the service was appalling. We were never offered water. Three waiters chatted at the nearby waiters station while dirty dishes sat a while on our table. When they did finally clear, our server stacked the dishes.

Which my mother told me one doesn’t do. Not in a restaurant anyway. I was paying and dining with a man. She handed him the cool iPad mini to pay and ignored him — twice — when he said I was paying.

Perhaps they should stick to sofas.

RH Courtyard Cafe, RH Toronto, 3401 Dufferin St., 416-322-9422 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Joanne Kates trained at the Ecole Cordon Bleu de Cuisine in Paris. She has written articles for numerous publications, including the New York Times, Maclean’s and Chatelaine. Follow her on Twitter @JoanneKates.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto Neighbourhood Food Fight: Part One

Toronto Neighbourhood Food Fight: Part One

We scoured Toronto's best neighbourhood bites and put them head to head with the city's top-ranked foodie hot spots.
Posted 9 hours ago
First Look: The Civic is the showpiece restaurant inside the Broadview Hotel

First Look: The Civic is the showpiece restaurant inside the Broadview Hotel

Eastside restaurant veterans John Sinopoli and Erik Joyal (Ascari Enoteca, Gare de L’Est Brasserie) have been quite busy over the past little while. They built four kitchens in the span of a year, half of them are in the Broadview Hotel, where the duo manages the entire food program from the café to the rooftop patio to the hotel restaurant, The Civic.
Posted 1 day ago
Yitz's deli celebrates 45 years

Yitz's deli celebrates 45 years

Yitz's deli has been serving customers classic comfort food since 1972. Owner, Barry Silver, chats about how the eatery has adapted to recent changes in the area.
Posted 1 day ago
Eat This Minute: A slice of Nova Scotia at YeahYeahs

Eat This Minute: A slice of Nova Scotia at YeahYeahs

The team behind Boxcar Social have opened a pie-slinging spot in Summerhill inspired by a Halifax eatery.
Posted 5 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module