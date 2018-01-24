The people behind Terroni and Cumbrae's are teaming up for a new uptown restaurant

By Katie Bridges

Sud Forno, a bakery offshoot of Italian chain Terroni IMAGE: Terroni

Uptown foodies, rejoice — the masterminds behind Terroni and Cumbrae's are opening a brand new restaurant at Yonge and Montgomery.

The venture will be a collaboration between Terroni owner, Cosimo Mammoliti, and Stephen Alexander, owner of Queen West butcher and sandwich shop Cumbrae's.

The result of this joint venture will be a 20,000 square foot store and restaurant, scheduled to open in spring 2019. The restaurant's name is yet to be confirmed. While not much is known about the menu at this point, we're salivating at the prospect of a partnership between the Italian stalwarts and the delicious high-quality meats from Cumbrae's.

If that's not enough to whet your appetite, there's more. The restaurant will be located in the former post office and historical building on the corner of Yonge and Montgomery (north of Eglinton). In 2012, Canada Post sold Postal Station K to Rockport Group, amid protests. The local Toronto development firm promised to build within the historic building, and luckily for uptown food lovers, the company stayed true to their word.

