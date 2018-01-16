Toronto Neighbourhood Food Fight: Part One

How do the neighbourhoods' dishes fare when pitted against the city's best?

By POST CITY STAFF

We scoured our favourite Toronto nabes in order to come up with the best bites — poke, lasagna, pasta and more — and pitched them against the city's top-ranked foodie hot spots. Who comes out on top? Who gets the glory? Read on to find out.

SANDWICH SHOWDOWN

There’s nothing run-of-the-mill about the T.O. sammie scene, but one shop is truly tops.

ROSEDALE

BLACK CAMEL

Get here before the lunch rush and order up the renowned brisket sammie.

4 Crescent Rd.

VS.

DUWEST

​PORCHETTA & CO

Pork shoulder, prosciutto and belly are combined, resulting in this inimitable porchetta.

825 Dundas St. W.

VS.

LESLIEVILLE

​LESLIEVILLE PUMPS

This smoked brisket is loaded with crispy curls of sweet onion and lotsa BBQ sauce.

929 Queen St. E.

WINNER: BLACK CAMEL

FINE FRENCH FISTICUFFS

Which purveyor of la grande cuisine does haute better?

CASA LOMA

SCARAMOUCHE

Haute French spots come and go, but this mainstay has nailed the recipe to success.

1 Benvenuto Pl.

VS.

OSSINGTON

LA BANANE

Brandon Olsen made old school French cool again thanks to his well-executed menu.

227 Ossington Ave.

WINNER: SCARAMOUCHE

POKE KNOCKOUT

YORKVILLE

CALII LOVE

1235 Bay St.

VS.

KOREATOWN

BIG TUNA POKÉ BAR

599 Bloor St. W.

At Calii Love, a brand new addition to Yorkville, an edited selection of poke bowls is dished out on the daily. We heart this number with salmon, avo, watermelon radish and spicy mayo topping black rice. But Big Tuna puts up a good fight with its refreshing, ponzu-laden take loaded with ahi tuna, macadamia nuts and sesame seeds.

WINNER: CALII LOVE

INDIAN SCRIMMAGE

Indian food abounds in the city, but these standouts always hold their ground.

AVENUE ROAD

THE COPPER CHIMNEY

Dishes like baingan patiala (stir-fried eggplant) continue to wow at this north Indian resto.

2050 Avenue Rd.

VS.

CHRISTIE PITS

​BANJARA

​Aloo gobi is but one of the stellar options at this space, which serves eats from across India.

796 Bloor St. W.

WINNER: BANJARA

TACO TAKEDOWN

T.O. is home to plenty of great tacos, but which taqueria gets the gold?

YONGE & EG

LA CARNITA

Thank the heavens that this joint opened in our ’hood. Can’t resist the Mexican chorizo.

130 Eglinton Ave. E. ​​

VS.

PARKDALE

GRAND ELECTRIC

The originators of the T.O. taco craze are still going muy strong. Go Baja fish.

1330 Queen St. W.

VS.

THE JUNCTION

PLAYA CABANA CANTINA

Always buzzing, this far west ender does rounds with chipotle-marinated kalbi beef.

2883 Dundas St. W.

WINNER: GRAND ELECTRIC

LOADED LASAGNA

FOREST HILL

7 NUMBERS

516 Eglinton Ave. W.

VS.

DUWEST

LA PALMA

849 Dundas St. W.

Our hearts forever belong to Mama Rosa Marinuzzi’s southern Italian soul food. At 7 Numbers, she dishes out her oh-so-tasty lasagna, packed with ground veal, sugo and loadsa mozza. But over at La Palma, Craig Harding’s in-demand resto, diners are going nuts for the 100-layer lasagna, which borrows from Italy’s north and south. A battle extraordinaire.

WINNER: IT'S A TIE!

ROTISSERIE RUCKUS

Two star chefs deliver juicy chicken with crisp skin. But who does it best?

HARBORD

FLOCK

Cory Vitiello’s whole bird comes with both Caribbean pepper sauce and chimichurri.

97 Harbord St.

VS.

YORKVILLE

CAFÉ BOULUD

Chef Daniel Boulud’s poulet is sat handsomely on a bed of rotisserie potatoes.

60 Yorkville Ave.

WINNER: CAFÉ BOULUD

INDIGENOUS FACEOFF

Toronto is home to incredible Indigenous fare, which doesn’t fail to impress.

MT. PLEASANT

KU-KUM

This French-influenced resto offers a tasting menu with elk, parsnips and squash purée.

581 Mount Pleasant Rd.

VS.

KENSINGTON

POW WOW CAFE

Arrive seriously hungry before tucking into hearty Ojibwa tacos on the wee patio.

213 Augusta Ave.

WINNER: KU-KUM