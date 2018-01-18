Toronto Neighbourhood Food Fight: Part Two

How do the neighbourhoods' dishes fare when pitted against the city's best?

By POST CITY STAFF

We scoured our favourite Toronto nabes in order to come up with the best bites — pizza, burgers, ramen and more — and pitched them against the city's top-ranked foodie hot spots. Who comes out on top? Who gets the glory? Read on to find out.

DIM SUM DISPUTE

Pillowy dumplings never cease to delight, but which eatery always delivers?

DEER PARK

KWAN

Hit up this spot for delectable dim sum like har gow, siu mai, fun guo and more.

1496 Yonge St.

VS.

CHINATOWN

ROL SAN

Fancy some all-day dim sum? This is a classic spot for chiu chow–style dumplings.

323 Spadina Ave.

VS.

WELLINGTON

​LUCKEE

Susur Lee’s spiffy fusion eatery does fare like long xia gow and lobster cheung fun.

328 Wellington St. W.

WINNER: KWAN

PEPPERONI PUNCH-UP

LEASIDE

CONSPIRACY PIZZA

176 Wicksteed Ave.

VS.

PARKDALE

SUPERPOINT

​269 Dunn Ave.

Adam Skelly sure loves his ’za, and it shows … in these pies. At Conspiracy Pizza, the crust is sturdy enough to get a grip on. The Steel Beams is a show-off, with jalapeno-cheddar sausage fired up further by a trio of peppers. But at hole-in-the-wall Superpoint, the thinner New York–style crust comes loaded with plenty of pepperoni rounds. It sure hits the spot.

WINNER: CONSPIRACY PIZZA

PAD THAI TUSSLE

Pad Thai is a cornerstone to any Thai meal, but who knows it inside out?

DAVISVILLE

BOLAN

This nabe newbie serves pad Thai in an egg crepe with house tamarind sauce.

709 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

PAI​

It’s hard to resist the call of this pad Thai, which arrives seriously spicy (if you so wish).

18 Duncan St.

WINNER: PAI

SUSHI MASTER SCRAP

BEDFORD PARK

SHOUSHIN

​3328 Yonge St.

VS.

KING EAST

HIRO SUSHI

171 King St. E.

With Shoushin, chef Jackie Lin proves time and again why he is the wunderkind of Toronto’s sushi scene. There, he delights patrons both regular and famed (Anne Hathaway!) with his parade of omakase offerings that change with the season. Meanwhile, chef Hiro Yoshida continues to wow diners at Hiro Sushi, serving an exquisite omakase menu.

WINNER: SHOUSHIN

FISH ’N’ CHIPS FRACAS

England’s best export is done up to the nines in T.O.

LEASIDE

THE OLDE YORKE

Forever busy, this fish ’n’ chippery has roots in England, explaining everything.

96 Laird Dr.

VS.

ST. CLAIR WEST

SEA WITCH

These golden, battered pieces of fish emerge from the fryer perfectly crunchy.

636 St. Clair Ave. W.

WINNER: OLDE YORKE

RAMEN WARRIORS

The ramen world has lotsa players, but who nails the essential comfort food?

YONGE & EG

​TOUHENBOKU RAMEN

We love the oomph this ramen gets thanks to chili oil atop rich kyushu broth.

2459 Yonge St.​

VS.

FINANCIAL DISTRICT

MOMOFUKU

David Chang’s ramen shop has been going strong since day one. It always hits the spot.

190 University Ave.

WINNER: MOMOFUKU

​BURGER BROUHAHA

Who knows the answer to the equation of bun plus patty plus toppings?

THE ANNEX

MADAME BOEUF & FLEA

Anthony Rose knows his burgs. This numero sees beef patties hugged by bacon.

252 Dupont St.​

VS.

YONGE & ST. CLAIR

HOLY CHUCK

A never-ending menu includes a mile-high double cheeseburger with chips and an egg.

1450 Yonge St.

WINNER: MADAME BOEUF & FLEA

FRIED CHICKEN FRENZY

These crispy hunks of deliciousness are the ultimate food to snack on.

WYCHWOOD

THE STOCKYARDS

Year in and out we fall for the charms of this fried goodness, seasoned to a high note.

699 St. Clair Ave. W.

VS.

KENSINGTON

THE DIRTY BIRD

Scarf down these hand-breaded and gluten-free (!) fried chicken legs and thighs.

79 Kensington Ave.

VS.

QUEEN WEST

BAR FANCY

This snack shack does a mean job with its hard-to-quit, über-crisp fried chicken.

1070 Queen St. W.

WINNER: THE STOCKYARDS