Chef Mark McEwan tastes Toronto's best bagel and cream cheese combos

We scoured the city's top shops for this particular schmear campaign



Published:

First, we asked T.O.’s top bagel shops for their best bagel and house cream cheese, then chef Mark McEwan chose the winning duo. Next chef sampled smoked salmon from the city’s foremost fishmongers and finally he chose his favourite lox and bagel/cream cheese combo.

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE:

A) WINNER: GRYFE’S BAGELS
This poppy seed bagel has a “beautiful interior and crust,” and is “super tender and light inside,” according to McEwan. “This bagel wins hands down,” he announces. 
3421 Bathurst St., $8.40/dozen

B) RUNNER-UP: WHAT A BAGEL 
McEwan loves that this everything bagel was very tender on the inside. “It’s a larger bagel,” he says, “but it has a very good mouth feel, and the cream cheese is nicely whipped.” 
808 York Mills Rd. and other locations, $7.00/dozen

C) ST. URBAIN
This Montreal-style sesame bagel has the best topping says McEwan. “It’s good quality cream cheese, and then you lighten it up by whipping it. For me, it makes the sandwich a lot less heavy,” he explains. 
93 Front St. E., #11, $8.50/dozen

D) BAGEL HOUSE
This everything bagel is very visually appealing according to McEwan; however, he finds it slightly doughy. “I like the size of it, he says. It’s Montreal style, and a little dense and heavy. 
1722 Avenue Rd. and other locations $9.99/dozen

E) BAGEL WORLD
“This is a New York–style bagel,” says McEwan. He likes that this pumpernickel bagel has a nice skin on it and a really tender interior.
10 Disera Dr., $9.00/dozen 

F) KIVA’S
“This one has a lot of seeds and is very interesting,” says McEwan of this everything bagel. “It has a nice size, nice form and great cream cheese.”
2496 Yonge St. and other locations, $13.80/dozen 

G) BAGELS PLUS
For McEwan, the highlight of this sesame bagel is that it was baked  so that it formed a delicious, slightly firm, exterior crust. 
634 Sheppard Ave. W., $8.95/dozen

SMOKED SALMON:

WINNER: DE LA MER
“Well-rounded texture, oil flavour and underlying smokiness.“
728 St. Clair Ave. W., $31.99/lb

KRISTAPSON'S
“Mild on the smoke side but very well done.” 
3248 Yonge St., $14.75/150 g

HOOKED
“It has beautiful colour and the body of the fish is very nice.”
206 Baldwin St., $86/kg

PISCES GOURMET
“A good quality smoked salmon in that it still has its natural oil.” 
1097 Yonge St., 42.99/lb

MIKE'S FISH MARKET
“Very clean on the palate and a really nice texture.”
93 Front St. E., $34.99/lb

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

The culinary influence of midtown's Roberto Martella

The culinary influence of midtown's Roberto Martella

A look at Grano owner’s amazing contribution to food and culture in Toronto
Posted 1 day ago
Sofia is Toronto's top spot to see and be seen, but the food is meh

Sofia is Toronto's top spot to see and be seen, but the food is meh

Lobster crudo, black truffle agnolotti on the Yorkville menu and yet the flavours are bland
Posted 1 week ago
Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

Susur gets (un)Luckee, and Mediterranean eats come to Yonge and Eglinton
Posted 1 week ago
Chef's Pick: Toronto’s 10 best new restaurants

Chef's Pick: Toronto’s 10 best new restaurants

A panel of celebrity chefs dish on their favourite new spots in this delicious guide to the city's top eateries to visit in 2019
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module