Our guide to Toronto's Winterlicious favourites by neighbourhood

Mouthwatering menus from North York to the Financial District

By Darcy Streitenfeld

Clockwise from top left: grilled European sea bass, devil's fruitcake, beef and hummus, and chicken biryani at Diwan

NORTH YORK

Diwan

If you happen to find yourself visiting the Aga Khan Museum, or even if you’re not and you’re hungry for some Middle-Eastern delicacies, Diwan’s alluring prix fixe options might just be worth the trek. The $33 lunch menu features panko-crusted paneer and fennel salad, 12-hour braised beef short ribs and something called devil’s fruit cake, which I think we can all agree is a hard yes (Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr.).

Auberge du Pommier​

Auberge du Pommier is running their prix fixe at $33 for lunch and $53 for dinner. But really, the rustic ambiance of two converted 1860's woodsheds alone makes the price well worth while. The menu features albacore tuna with white potato and artichoke and butternut squash ravioli in a sage brown butter cream sauce with ricotta salata (4150 Yonge St.).

FOREST HILL

7 Numbers

Check out this longstanding, never forgotten Italian mainstay on the Eglinton Way. A cool $33 for a three course meal brimming with Neapolitan delights, like arancini, pollo parmigiano and a nice home-cooked biscotti for your requisite post-pasta espresso (516 Eglinton Ave. W.).

DAVISVILLE

Tabule​

Thanks to dedicated husband and wife team Chef Rony Goraichy and Diana Siderisso, Tabule is a midtown mainstay. The Mediterranean lunches are a steal at $23, with dinners at $33 for three courses. Some highlights include the vegan and gluten free eggplant entree, and the kefta banadura, spiced beef and lamb skewers on a bed of garlic tomatoes (2009 Yonge St.).

YORKVILLE



The herbs roasted branzino from Café Boulud

Café Boulud​

Restaurant titan Chef Daniel Boulud has curated a Winterlicious menu that is not to be missed. Ranging from $33 for lunch, and $53 for dinner, you'll find that both the unparalleled dining experience and the sumptuous flavours will be well worth your coin. Enjoy the herbed branzino, or 10oz prime strip loin. “Each decade brings something new,” says Boulud of his timeless, ever evolving seasonal fare (60 Yorkville Ave.).

BAYVIEW

Parcheggio

Oliver & Bonicini’s stylish new trattoria in the heart of Bayview Village is offering prix fixe options at $28 lunch, and $43 for dinner. Enjoy the albacore tuna tagliata, made with fresh pasta for lunch, or a roasted local p​ork l​oin for dinner. You really can’t lose (2901 Bayview Ave., #300).

Indian Street Food Co.

This hidden gem combines the bold flavours of Indian street food, with traditional curries passed down for generations. For lunch indulge in a s​amosa, butter chicken and a rice pudding flavoured with saffron and cardamon, for just $23! For dinner at $33, try the lamb shank with saffron and rosewater, or the famous tandoori chicken (1701 Bayview Ave.).

QUEEN WEST

The Drake Hotel

A list without this quintessential hipster mecca just won't be complete. The Drake Hotel has been successfully fusing comfort foods and esoteric culinary trends since its re-opening in 2004. But now is the time of year when you can grab lunch for $28 or dinner for a reasonable $43, and enjoy exciting flavour profiles like the tea-brined pork chop with fermented apple and maple jus, paired with a juicy rum roasted pineapple for dessert (1150 Queen St. W.)

LAKESHORE



The saikyo miso baked sablefish and butter poached lobster tail from Miku

Miku

Miku’s has their would-be sushi contemporaries quaking in their boots with the launch of this Winterlicious menu. Just $33 for a lunch prix fixe seems almost too good to be true when you're sampling their flame-kissed albacore tuna, or beer battered white tiger prawn with soy balsamic reduction. At $53, dinner ups the wow-factor with m​iso b​aked sablefish and butter p​oached l​obster tail and b​acon wrapped p​etite b​eef t​enderloin and m​iso glazed f​oie g​ras to choose from (10 Bay St., 105).

FINANCIAL DISTRICT

Bymark

Mark McEwan’s Bymark, may seem to draw in endless suit-clad, Louboutin wearing financiers with limitless bank accounts. But don’t fret! Winterlicious makes it easy for those without enviable bank accounts to enjoy the prestige and ambiance of Bymark without having to using the phrase “yolo.” Lunch is $33, dinner is $53, and stand outs include pan seared s​callop and c​rab r​avioli with braised leeks and bisque, and harissa steak tartare. Release your guilt and enjoy the decadence (66 Wellington St. W.)!