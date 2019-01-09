Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

Susur gets (un)Luckee, and Mediterranean eats come to Yonge and Eglinton

By Karen Stevens

Marbl's steak tartare

Fring’s is no more. In its place comes MARBL (455 King St. W.), a modern American casual fine dining concept on the first floor and below it MADEMOISELLE, a champagne-powered lounge. Both concepts come to us from the folks behind Vancouver’s swanky Mediterranean restaurant West Oak.

The new location of BYBLOS (2537 Yonge St.) is now open at Yonge and Eglinton in the former space of North 44. The menu and drinks will be very similar to the downtown location, including favourites like the tender roasted lamb shoulder for two. The new design by Studio Munge is gorgeous, complete with soaring ceilings, woven light fixtures and an abundance of greenery — but really, would we expect any less from Charles Khabouth & Co.?

Perched on the 31st floor of the St. Regis, you’ll find the regal LOUIX LOUIS (325 Bay St.). With an interior inspired by the inside of a whisky glass and a long menu of boozy libations, this swanky spot is the perfect spot to start your night or end it with a nightcap. The food menu is worth a sample too: it’s loaded up with decadent dishes like the whole truffle chicken for two and Dover sole meunière.

Bayview’s new Indian restaurant GOA KITCHEN (2901 Bayview Ave.) is a symphony of traditional and fusion flavours. Building on the cuisine created by the Portuguese colonization of Goa in India, Hemant Bhagwani showcases a meticulously researched multi-course menu.



Inside Bayview Village's new upscale restaurant Goa Indian Farm Kitchen

FOODIE FINDS

The massive condo development at Yonge and Bloor now houses a MCEWAN’S (1 Bloor St. E.), which occupies the entire concourse level. Opening this month, this is the ultimate pit stop for foodies. There will be everything from a rotisserie station to Fabbrica Pizza to a sushi bar, plus specialty groceries and much more.

A new Thai and Vietnamese joint makes its home near Yonge and Lawrence. SAIGON HOUSE (3393 Yonge St.) is now dishing out southeast Asian specialties in the former location of neighbourhood Asian fusion spot Cravings.

The Junction triangle gets a sweet little all-day spot from ex-Momofuku Shoto chefs Peter Jensen and Jed Smith. DONNA’S (827 Lansdowne Ave.) serves up pastries and quiche in the morning and sandwiches and salads at lunch. Its brand new dinner service currently runs from Thursday to Saturday.

Curious about edibles? Try them in style at Preserve Indulgence’s GARDEN OF EDEN cannabis-infused — and perhaps not strictly legal — dinner series. The seven-course (with the option to add four more if you’re still hungry) food pop-up event is sure to sell out fast!



Cantina Mercatto's tartare ($18) is served with a side of russet chips

Stop by the Mercatto Hospitality’s new 200-seat CANTINA MERCATTO (20 Wellington St. E.) for a nibble from a menu of tasty Italian bar snacks paired with a sip from their selection of more than 100 wines.

Commuters can grab a snack or a meal at the new 25,000-square-foot UNION STATION FOOD COURT. Seating 600 people, vendors include Loaded Pierogi, Roywoods and Scaccia. While you’re there check out the new Wvrst on the York Street Promenade.

New grab ’n’ go concept HAWK & CHICK (1426 Dundas St. W.), serves up made-to-order Korean and Japanese bento boxes from chef Joe Kim (Hanmoto, Pinky’s Ca Phe).

COMING SOON

Queen Street and Assembly Food Hall standby THE GOOD SON is opening a second location in the Shops at Don Mills (11 Karl Fraser Rd.) sometime very soon. No word on the details of the menu yet, but we’re hoping the plan is for a big selection of its wood-fired pizzas.

SAD TO SEE YOU GO



Four Barrel Holley's, which first opened in 2018, has closed its doors

Another midtown bar bites the dust after being open for less than a year. Alas FOUR BARREL HOLLY'S, we hardly knew ye.

(Un)LUCKEE, Susur Lee’s all-day dim sum spot closes its doors for good this month.

Sad to see the SMOKED & CRACKED restaurant looking so forlorn on Mount Pleasant. According to the local haunt's Facebook page, the little spot has "permanently closed."