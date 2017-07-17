Estia lacks the direction needed to compete at the top level in Yorkville

By Lorne London

Image: Yvonne Tsui

The high-end Yorkville steakhouse NAO from Charles Khabouth and Hanif Harji has been replaced and reinvented by them and their very talented executive chef, Ben Heaton, as Estia.

NAO, their steakhouse, never really seemed to take off and in the end was eclipsed by US import STK, which opened virtually across the street.

Estia is a spot with Mediterranean-style fish and seafood cooked in a wood-fired oven. The menu seems a bit expensive at first glance and while not cheap, it actually isn't as pricey as it appears once you take portion size and the potential for sharing into account.

Wood-fired bread and za’atar-spiced pitas fresh from the oven, smoked melitzanosalata (eggplant spread) and feta cheese are all house-made and accompanied by warm olives. At $6 for a half order, this is, trust me on this, plenty of bread and spread for four people. This app truly shines.

The other appetizers priced close to $20 each are also for sharing and portions are not as generous for sharing. The clams and the octopus are not home runs. The former, steamed in a buttery white wine and fennel sauce, served with their house made red sourdough, is the better of the two.

Salads are large and easy to share. At $9 a half order, the asparagus Salad is a nice change from traditional greens. Long ribbons of fresh and roasted white and green asparagus are tossed with a sherry vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan petals and crushed roasted hazelnuts for texture.

The set mains run the gamut from pasta to lamb to wood-fired chicken. At $55 for a chicken, it’s pushing the boundaries of my food costing tastes. I suggest steering towards the massive list of fresh fish and calamari all cooked in the wood-fired oven and available with your choice from a very diverse list of seasonings.

Snapper cooked with salsa verde and pepperoncino stood out. On that night, a pound-and-three-quarter piece cost us $64 and would feed three people well. It arrived at the table already filleted and was expertly plated by our server.

There is a host of veggie sides. The grilled broccolini with almonds and romesco was superb. While the Yukon fries spiced with wild oregano and served with a house feta aioli seemed more like an obligatory potato menu option.

The interior is a simple rethink of the former NAO, but the patio is where the action is. It’s glorious on a summer night and they have blankets and heaters at the ready for the coming chill of fall.

What's the skinny on Estia? The menu is reasonably well conceived and the food well executed if lacking in high notes.

But, sadly, the whole concept seems soulless. Messrs. Khabouth and Harji don't skimp on the decor or the ingredients but their Yorkville restos, starting with La Société on Bloor, the former NAO Steakhouse and now the Mediterranean Estia all somehow miss the mark.

For some reason, the lack of a visionary chef in each location works better for Patria, Weslodge and their true shining light: Byblos.

But when you come to Yorkville and midtown to compete against the likes of Keith Froggett’s Scaramouche or Doug Penfold’s Chabrol, you need a steady, inspired hand on the tiller every single night not just an executive chef who sets a menu and cooks there a day or two a week.

For high-end Yorkville and midtown diners, you need to give people a sense that the restaurant they have chosen has a mission and a soul. Yorkville’s La Société and Estia will never compete at the top level without one.

Estia, 90 Avenue Rd., 416-367-4141