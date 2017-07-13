From deli to Dirty Bird, unconventional options for wedding catering in Toronto

By Jessica Wei

A fairytale wedding doesn’t have to involve an over-priced, underwhelming plate of chicken or veal and a chocolate fountain. These days, couples have no shortage of options for unique food and non-traditional venues. Rebecca Chan, a wedding planner with Rebecca Chan Weddings & Events, says that 20-30% of the weddings she plans tend to be tented weddings in backyards or farms, or inside restaurants.

“These weddings tend to be less complicated,” said Chan. “Usually simple decor, casual dress code, and a smaller guest list. These are typically couples wanting something out of the ordinary or who don’t want it to feel too much like a grand affair.”

For these couples, it helps that the private catering business is booming among their favourite fast-casual or just fast-food restaurants. Whether for a late-night dancefloor snack break or a whole-hog backyard barbecue bonanza, these casual standbys are ready to make a memorable day even more delicious.

Burger’s Priest

Who has not wanted to face-plant into a triple-decker cheeseburger after a whiz around the dancefloor? One of Toronto’s favourite artery-clogging burger franchises the Burger’s Priest can bring their specialty burgers and all their off-menu offerings onsite to cater weddings of up to a few hundred guests. Careful with the toppings though: You don’t want to have to deliver your last rites so soon after your marital ones.

Burger’s Priest, various locations.

Caplansky’s

There’s no better way to wish a newly wedded couple “mazel tov” than with a brisket sandwich from the iconic Toronto delicatessen, Caplansky’s. They’ll happily drive over their food truck packed with platters of corned beef, smoked turkey and more for hungry guests to build their own sandwiches. They also cater to vegetarians as well, offering roasted veggie sandwiches and pickle platters.

Caplansky’s, 356 College St., 416-500-3852; 156 Cumberland Ave., 416-967-7676

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

Why not tie the knot with a garlic knot? North of Brooklyn, Queen West’s favourite fast-casual pizza chain, offers catering services that will turn your wedding party into a pizza party. Expect top-shelf neapolitan-style thin-crust pies, ranging from classic margherita to ricotta-topped white pizza, and a host of delectable salads. They’ve delivered plenty of pies to late night wedding revelers across the downtown core and can easily feed up to 200 guests.

North of Brooklyn, 650.5 Queen St. W., 647-352-5700; 469 Church St., 647-980-7990

Porchetta & Co.

Porchetta & Co. offer on-site, large format catering which allows each guest to build their own roast pork sandwich the way they want it. They bring whole roasts of pork to the party, and offer sides like roasted potatoes, sauteed rapini, coleslaw and potato salad. You can either carve your own sandwich yourself, or they’ll happily send a few members of their team to man the carving station. They can cater to parties of well over 300 guests.

Porchetta & Co., 825 Dundas St. West, 647-6611; 545 King St. W., 647-351-8844

Leslieville Pumps

Leslieville Pumps, the East-side gas station for gastronomers, offers their signature smoked pulled pork sandwiches and Texas-cut beef brisket to parties of up to 100 people. Their Shotgun spread (not named for a shotgun wedding, but perfectly suited to one) includes the pork and brisket, with heaping sides of old fashioned baked beans, cornbread, coleslaw, and deep fried pickles with sweet chipotle aioli.

Leslieville Pumps General Store & Kitchen, 929 Queen St. E., 416-465-1313

The Dirty Bird

The Dirty Bird offers catering out of their franchises in Kensington Market and the Annex for parties of up to 150 people. Known for their locally sourced “northern fried”, hand-breaded chicken in a gluten-free flour blend, the Dirty Bird specializes in chicken and waffles, but can also serve their poultry on a biscuit alongside classic mac’n’cheese, coleslaw or potato salad, with plenty of trimmings. Their waffles come in buttermilk or gluten-free.

The Dirty Bird, 79 Kensington Ave., 647-345-2473

Kaboom Chicken

Kaboom Chicken, which slings saucy Korean fried chicken to east side crowds, offers private events catering. Couples and their guests can enjoy their KFC, either on its own, on a ramen burger with a side of taro chips or on Hong Kong-style egg waffles for a pan-Asian twist on chicken'n waffles, all delivered onsite. Vegetarians get their choice of kimchi cheesy fries, taro chips and kimchi rice balls.

Kaboom Chicken, 722 Queen St. E, 416-546-9899

La Cubana

La Cubana offers large format deliveries for up to 140 people, and has hosted smaller weddings of around 26 people in their back bar, La Habana. For a cozy Cuban-flavoured wedding, they supply family-style platters of their signature cubano sandwiches and plenty of empanadas and corn fritters, as well as cervezas and Cuban cocktails.

La Cubana Roncy, 392 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-538-7500

Adamson Barbecue

Adamson Barbecue, the specialists of Texas barbecue at Leaside Industrial Park offer full-service catering of their signature sugar maple, oak and cherry wood-smoked brisket, spare ribs, turkey breast, pulled pork and sausage, with sides of potato salad, coleslaw and beans. In a former incarnation they ran Stoke Stack BBQ, a private events food truck, so the team at Adamson’s Barbecue are pros at special events: They bring their mobile smokers to your site, set up attractive carving stations and can carve up a barbecue feast for up to 2,500 people.

Adamson Barbecue, 176 Wicksteed Ave., 647-559-2080