Mexico meets Japan

Yorkville’s new sushi laboratory

By Post City Staff

The unagi taco boasts corn, avo, pickled lotus root, alfalfa and more.

Mi’Hito Sushi Laboratory has all the bases covered when it comes to trendy Japanese fare. Originating in Mississauga a handful of months ago (hey, we never said the ’Sauga wasn’t cool), this petite-but-burgeoning sushi empire is hopscotching into the foodie epicentre: Toronto. With one location open (285 College St.), one nearing completion (4 Edward St.), and another coming soon in Yorkville Village, this, erm, lab is bringing in more sushi scientists and diners by the minute. The menu includes sushi burritos, poke bowls, sushi nachos and the ne’er before seen sushi taco. Swapping out rice for a tortilla, these puppies come loaded with sushi-esque ingredients like tempura shrimp and spicy tuna. Another option is to feast on a well-wrapped burrito instead. Yum.