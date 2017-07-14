Taste Paris in North York on Bastille Day

This French boîte celebrates its 35th Bastille Day in style

By Jessica Wei

Published:

Owner Marjie Caradant at Le Montmartre

Marjie Caradant has been running her restaurant Le Montmartre for 35 years. The French chef moved from Paris to Toronto around 45 years ago. Since then, she has been transporting people to Paris: Edith Piaf croons on the sound system, great Impressionist pieces of art adorn the walls, and, of course, her finely honed classic French cookery offers a taste of la belle ville de Paris, from duck à l’orange to sole amandine. 

What are your plans for Bastille Day on July 14?
Every year we do a specialty from France. This year our dinner menu features filet of red snapper and a chicken basquaise. The chicken basquaise is a very French dish and a very summery dish for the season. Our mixologist will also create a few exclusive cocktails, and we’ll have a special Bastille Day–themed wine. We try to have a very French ambience, with French accordion music, specifically for Bastille Day.

What are some negative perceptions people have of French food?
I believe it has become less popular because people seem to think that French food is very creamy and heavy, and people are more careful about their diet these days. But even French cooking now is not as heavy as before. We make a lot of different, lighter sauces. And after French food was popular, Italian cuisine took over. 

What has been your key to staying popular?
We believe in what we’re doing. When you come to my restaurant, you feel like you’re in Paris. We also use fresh ingredients and work from scratch: We make the demi-glace. When we do orange sauce for duck, it’s made with the bones of the duck. Our success is from a lot of work, a lot of perseverance and trying to please the customers (911 Sheppard Ave. W., 416-630-3804).

Jessica Wei is an associate editor for Post City. She has lived and worked as a journalist in Montreal, Hong Kong and, now, Toronto. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

