Bayview Village's new Italian eatery: Parcheggio

O&B's uptown resto serves up fresh pasta, hearty mains and stylish sips

By Karen Stevens

Bayview and Sheppard, a neighbourhood conveniently close to the 401 and Bayview Station, for so long was in dire need of more dining destinations. Enter Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality with the aptly-named Parcheggio (Italian for parking lot), where the homemade pasta is fresh, the negronis are flowing, and the magic unfolds in Bayview Village Shopping Centre’s south parking lot.

The patio at Parcheggio has ample seating for dining al fresco.

Design firm Solid Design Creative has brought the parking lot theme indoors, with playful parking line-inspired painted details and antique-style street lamps. But the decor is also fashionable, with luxe leather booths, a modern colour palette, and succulent-adorned tables. The restaurant seats 208, with a combination of booths, tables and private and semi-private dining rooms and a patio. The restaurant shares a space with casual concept Beauty BBQ and the event space Village Lofts, which is slated to open in September.

Vintage car upholstery was the inspiration for these plush banqeuttes.

The menu, from chef Anthony Walsh and Executive Chef Andrew Piccinin, is full of Italian favourites. Piccinin drew on his family heritage while putting the culinary program together. “My grandparents were immigrants and we’d have weekend dinners at their home; it was a regular feature of my growing up,” he explains. “A lot of the menu items are straight from my grandmother’s recipe book.”

Chef Piccinin based the menu on some of his grandmother's recipes.

Chef Piccinin loves crafting simple pastas like spaghetti pomodoro and tagliatelle bolognese: “They are incredibly simple, but simple isn’t easy. Simplicity means that there's nothing to hide behind,” he explains. “It’s the sauce and the pasta and some cheese, and that’s about it. I know that I’m doing them right here.”

The menu is decided up into antipasti, salads, housemade pastas, mains and desserts, each section packed with delicious Italian offerings.

The housemade bread ($6) Is brushed with garlic oil, topped with shaved percorino cheese and served with aged balsamic vinegar.

The escarole and raddicchio salad is studded with walnuts, red onion, and gorgonzola cheese ($15).



Begin your meal with rich whipped ricotta brushetta drizzled with honey and topped with walnuts ($13).

Fresh pappardelle with veal sugo bianco, sage, and piave vecchio ($22).

The hearty 15oz veal chop is perfectly tender ($38).

The subtly flavoured vanilla panna cotta with sour cherry and amaretti is the perfect end to a big Italian dinner ($10).

As for drinks to pair with the meal, there’s a selection of Italian and local wines, five of which are on tap, including a sparkling option. The cocktail menu ranges from refreshing sangria blanco ($14) and basil daiquiri ($13) to bourbon lemonade ($11) and five different takes on the classic Negroni ($12-17).

The sangria blanco ($14) is made with Smirnoff vodka, peach liquor, pinot grigio, watermelon juice and a splash of fresh fruit.

The lunch menu features many of the same items (minus some of the mains), with the addition of some Italian classic sandwiches, like the chicken parm ($19), the muffaletta ($16) and the grilled sausage melt ($16).