Chef Mark McEwan set to close North 44

Midtown restaurant set the course for a culinary empire that continues to expand

By Post City Staff

A younger Mark McEwan standing in North 44 in 2010

It’s the end of an era. Midtown’s iconic North 44 restaurant, which launched the celebrated career of celebrity chef Mark McEwan, will be closing its doors later this month.

The upscale spot, located just north of Eglinton at 2537 Yonge St., opened in 1990 as McEwan’s first independent restaurant. It has been a local institution for 28 years and laid the foundation for McEwan’s eponymous dining and catering empire The McEwan Group.

The acclaimed restaurant has catered to international diners, locals and celebrities alike. It represents the start of McEwan’s burgeoning career in Toronto’s food scene, before he went on to open several outposts across the GTA, including Bymark in the financial district, ONE Restaurant in Yorkville, Fabbrica at the Shops at Don Mills and Diwan in the Aga Khan Museum in North York. Not to mention his now-established catering business and chain of gourmet grocery stores.

In a press release issued earlier today, McEwan said his team has no intention of slowing down.

“I will look back on North 44 fondly,” says McEwan. “North 44 has seen some incredible talent over the years and I have made many life-long friends. I owe North 44’s success to our hard working team, our loyal customers and to the Toronto community. I learned a lot from North 44, but want to continue to look forward. Our team have built restaurants, an extensive catering & events division, several gourmet grocery stores and we don’t have any plans to slow down. We’re opening three new properties and that’s just the plan for 2018.”

The closure coincides with the recent opening of a second Fabbrica location that will cater to the Bay Street crowd in the TD Centre (66 Wellington St.), as well as another Fabbrica Restaurant slated to open next month in Thornbury. A McEwan Gourmet Grocery store is also set to open at Yonge and Bloor within the year.