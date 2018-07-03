Restaurant news: July's hot openings and sad farewells

Momofuku’s new concept is on fire and the site of Mount Pleasant’s legendary Chick’N’Deli gets new life as a music venue

The fire-cooked flatbread spread from Momofuku Kōjin.

big opens

Finally, the space that formerly housed Shōtō and Daishō has reopened! MOMOFUKU KOJIN (190 University Ave.) — named aft­er a Japanese deity of fire and the hearth — is inspired by the young executive chef Paula Navarrete’s childhood in Colombia and features local meats and seasonal produce cooked over an open flame.

Serving dishes influenced by the cuisine of N.Y. and L.A., CITY BETTY (1352 Danforth Ave.) bills itself as an “American bicoastal” kitchen. Chef Alex Molitz’s menu, based on seven micro-seasons, is packed with local farm-to-table goodness.

The crew that brought us Baro is now opening PETTY CASH (487 Adelaide St. W.), a hip hangout chock full of fancy drinks and bar snacks. Chef Steven Gonzalez (Baro) and chef Nate Middleton (Home of the Brave) helm the kitchen, so expect some high-calibre collaborations.

coming soon

Young and Lawrence gets an authentic Turkish dining experience with A LA TURK (3443 Yonge St.), which serves up, among other specialties, lahmucan (Turkish pizza) made with a round dough crust and minced meat.

Soon Mount Pleasant will have a new rockin’ live music venue and watering hole. MOUNT PLEASANT ROSE (744 Mount Pleasant Rd.) is taking root at the site that was formerly Chick’N’Deli.

Dentists are thrilled (not.) that sugar-filled food fest SWEETERY returns for another year. On Aug. 11 and 12, head to David Pecaut Square to down everything from churros to waffles from some of T.O.’s treacliest spots.

On Aug. 11, the ROSÉ PICNIC (111 Princes’ Blvd., Exhibition Place) returns to fill the lawns of the Stanley Barracks and the new Hotel X Toronto with flower crowns, pink champagne and, of course, rosé. So grab some eats courtesy of Mark McEwan and enjoy the live music and summer vibes.

foodie finds

Grab a seat on the patio at WYNONA (819 Gerrard St. E.), the much-anticipated Italian resto with a killer wine list. Have a glass (or bottle) while you enjoy chef and owner Jeff Bovis’s small plates of delicately cooked fish and buttery handmade pasta.

BAR ALTURA (571 Queen St. W.) has crept onto the scene with something remarkably fresh –– and we’re not just referring to the pasta. The owners of Kay Pacha and executive chef Marco Zandona offer nonna-approved modern Italian fare, like spring lamb carpaccio, poached tomatoes caprese and stunning cocktails to pair.

Now you can find your Italian faves both uptown and underground with FABBRICA’s new location in the PATH (66 Wellington St. W.), with grab-and-go options for the lunch crowd.

Moving into the space that the Contender once occupied, the trendy SOSO FOOD CLUB (1166 Dundas St. W.) is set to become a west end go-to for ethically sourced and sustainable dumplings and noodles, not to mention tasty tipples.

Mississauga is a bit of a jaunt along the 401, but it’s worth it to check out Hemant Bhagwani’s new resto KOLKATA CLUB (488 Eglinton Ave. W.) with a menu and esthetic that hearken back to the opulence of Raj cuisine in colonial India.

sad to see you go

Zut alors! Delicious French resto and Bayview fave AVENUE BISTRO (formerly L’Avenue) has closed its doors, maybe this time for good.

Suzanne Barr recently announced that KID CHOCOLATE’s opening, which had been delayed for a year due to red tape, will be postponed indefinitely. However, Barr tweeted that the Kid Chocolate name will remain as a design and lifestyle brand.