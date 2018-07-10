Taste Test: T.O.'s best taco

Mark McEwan samples this summer’s hottest takes on the hand-held fave

McEwan samples tacos all the way from Richmond Hill to the downtown core

WINNER

EL POCHO ANTOJITOS BAR

“There’s a really good braise on the meat,” praises McEwan. “It has a nice medium spice level, so you are not overpowered by it, as well as crunchy bits and a crema to contrast.”

2 Follis Ave., $12.75 for two

RUNNER-UP

LATIN WORLD

McEwan says that the carnitas taco are delicious and he loved the tortilla; however, “the meat is not as flavourful as the winner,” he says. “A little more garnishing and flavour and it could have won.”

1229 Bloor St. W., $1 (daily special)

LOBSTER MEXICANA

PLAYA CABANA

McEwan says that the Canadian lobster on the tacos de langosta is very tender. He likes that it doesn’t get overpowered by the guac and queso fresco. “The lobster is very well seasoned,” he says.

111 Dupont St., $22 for two

HOLY MOLE

LA CARNITA

McEwan likes the crispy chicken thigh with peanut mole but thinks that this taco has too much for its size. “The tortilla is good, but a little bit of contrast with some vegetables would be nice,” he says.

130 Eglinton Ave. E., $5.95 each

BEEFED UP TACO

TAQUIERA COLIBRI

McEwan likes the taste of the beef on this hand-pressed tortilla with fresh salsa. “A little bit of lettuce in there would have been nice,” he says. “And the tortilla is very heavy.”

Assembly Chef’s Hall, 220 King St. W. $7.50 each

FIRE UP THE BARBACOA

MAIZ LATIN FOOD

This barbacoa taco with chocolate sauce, jalapeno slices and carrots was “just OK,” says McEwan. “They got the veg right and the tortilla is right. The beef was fine,” he says.

3220 Yonge St., $7 each

TABLE STEAKS

MEXICAN AMIGOS

This steak taco with cheddar cheese, lettuce and salsa didn’t wow McEwan. “The tortilla is falling apart, and I don’t put cheddar cheese on tacos: you’ve gotta be more adventurous,” he says.

10720 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, $20 for three