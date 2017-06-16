Guide to the 2017 Taste of Toronto festival

By David Ort

Published:

Festival host Michelle Jobin (left) and judges Jacob Richler, Aarón Sánchez and Franco Stalteri

Image: Taste of Toronto

Now into its fourth year, the Taste of Toronto festival is back at the familiar Garrison Common venue this weekend.

Taste stands apart from other events in the foodster calendar by concentrating on higher-end dining options. This comes through loud and clear again this year with big-ticket dishes like McEwan's whole roasted foie gras ($150), porchetta ($50) from the Drake, or the whole, charcoal-roasted suckling pig ($150) that Rob Gentile and the team are preparing for Buca's bocce-themed station.

Grant van Gameren's top offering, a $60 Champion Platter that includes familiar dishes from his repertoire like octopus and chorizo verde, won the judge's nod for best dish of the festival.


Chicken skewers from the Noorden / Little Sister booth (IMAGE: DAVID ORT)

 

Most of the options range between $6 and $12. Highlights include Nota Bene's fried chicken sandwich ($10), the open-faced smoked salmon sandwich ($6) by Piano Piano, and Little Sister's Babi Panggang Karo ($10) that is a Balinese take on pork belly. The latter has a pleasantly hammy texture from being pressed after it's cooked.

The biggest change this year is that all of the restaurant vendors are also allowed to have a booze option on their menu. That means you'll find everything from a French 75 at Cafe Boulud to an Aburi Yuzunade at Miku.


McEwan's ​foie gras-enhanced grilled duck dog (IMAGE: DAVID ORT)

 

Dessert is, by no means, an afterthought for this year's vendors. Options range from Buca's decadent zeppoline (that's a whipped vanilla ricotta stuffed between two fried-til-crisp doughnuts) to the Drake's luxurious (and very portable) tiramisu ice cream.

Metro, the grocery store chain, is the presenting sponsor for the master class stage at Taste of Toronto. From the schedule, promising sessions include Richmond Station's Carl Heinrich leading the group through mushroom fettuccine today at 3 p.m.; egg yolk ravioli with Victor Barry later this evening; and Elia Herrera on the creamy corn dish known as Esquites on Saturday evening. 

With severe thunderstorms possible in the forecast for Sunday, it makes sense to try to get to Taste as early in the weekend as possible. Tickets ($19 including service fees) are available for all five of the weekend's remaining sessions through Ticketmaster. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

David Ort is the web editor at PostCity.com and the author of The Canadian Craft Beer Cookbook. Check out his site, follow him on Instagram and Twitter for more great beer and food content. Have a story idea? Get in touch at davidort@postcity.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Jonas Stadtländer helming the kitchen at the legendary Sooke Harbour House

Jonas Stadtländer helming the kitchen at the legendary Sooke Harbour House

Jonas Stadtländer, son of acclaimed chef Michael Stadtländer, is heading up the kitchen at venerable Sooke Harbour House.
Posted 13 hours ago
Why Momo San is Toronto’s top oshizushi spot

Why Momo San is Toronto’s top oshizushi spot

New Japanese hot spot Momo San has been open for just over a month, but if the online buzz is to be believed it is making quite a name for itself. Located on the once again vibrant restaurant strip on Baldwin Street, the resto inhabits the northeast corner of Henry Street and Baldwin.
Posted 1 day ago
First Look: The Regulars return to Adelaide to open Kiin

First Look: The Regulars return to Adelaide to open Kiin

Chef Nuit Regular and her husband, Jeff Regular, have produced hit after hit when it comes to their restaurant empire. From their beginnings at Sukho Thai, Torontonians no doubt have to give thanks that there is good Thai food here.
Posted 3 days ago
Restaurant Review: What a marvellous mashup Doma is

Restaurant Review: What a marvellous mashup Doma is

Doma lives in the funky little space just up from College on Clinton, where once was Acadia and then Red Sauce.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module