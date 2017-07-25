Madame Boeuf and Flea, a new eatery like no other

Anthony Rose’s latest is a backyard party pad with bodacious burgers, fries and frozé

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Madame Boeuf’s namesake burg is for the blue cheese adorer

Image: Kayla Rocca

The madame is in
At Madame Boeuf and Flea it’s all backyard party, all the time. The newest arm of the Anthony Rose empire — squirelled away behind Bar Begonia — is dotted with picnic tables, retro concert posters (Grateful Dead, anyone?) and, let’s be honest, a patron or two looking to get their late afternoon drank on. And with goes-down-easy tipples like “frozé” on the menu, who can blame ’em?  

Easy breezy
The easygoing attitude of the eatery reflects Rose’s personality. “Keep me away from those fries,” he says, distancing himself from the basket of golden batons presented with a side of orange-hued cheddar dipping sauce. He’ll have you know he invented them, much like the banquet burger (it’s even writ on the menu, fact-checking be damned). For his latest project the chef-preneur has magically married a burger joint with a flea market, just ’cause. “Come back on the last Saturday of the month. It’s going to be good,” he insists, pointing to where the flea market vendors will set up their wares, including vintage records, retro finds for the abode, and, if you’re lucky, somebody’s garage sale goods (it’s happened before). 

A burger with more
But more about the menu. Although the banquet burg is Rose’s favourite (growing up in North York means you’re pretty familiar with the classic item), the namesake Madame Burger is a hot item. Starting with a white bun from Ace Bakery, its milky white surfaces are topped with some convex endive leaves to start. A beef patty — a trio of chuck, brisket and hanger — makes for a burger that’s seriously moist, topped with a smorgasbord of pickled mushrooms plus some ’shroom purée for good measure. And then comes a fistful of Roquefort cheese, which will make the blue cheese lover happy as a clam (anti-blueites, don’t bother) — the end result somehow manages to be indulgent but not overly so. Keen to go hog-wild? Load on some double-smoked bacon along with coleslaw, a pickle and those cheesy fries.

Oh and if you wanna get fancy, add a scoop of ice cream to that frozé. Summer, we got you.

Madame Boeuf and Flea, 252 Dupont St., 647-352-3337

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Mexico meets Japan

Mexico meets Japan

Posted 2 hours ago
Sixteen restaurants sign on to cook regional Italian food for 2nd Giro d'Italia

Sixteen restaurants sign on to cook regional Italian food for 2nd Giro d'Italia

This weekend is the kickoff for the second installment of Giro d'Italia, Toronto's now semi-annual Italian Restaurant Week. This is a sort of thematic, focused Summerlicious that involves 16 local establishments each producing a prix fixe menu based on the cuisine from a specific Italian region.
Posted 5 days ago
First Look: Wong’s offers a pan-Asian take on ice cream to east-end neighbourhood

First Look: Wong’s offers a pan-Asian take on ice cream to east-end neighbourhood

Toronto’s love for ice cream lives on, from the charcoal variety to the confection-topped kind we just can’t get enough. Cue Wong’s Ice Cream, located at Gerrard and Broadview.
Posted 6 days ago
Estia lacks the direction needed to compete at the top level in Yorkville

Estia lacks the direction needed to compete at the top level in Yorkville

Estia is a spot with Mediterranean-style fish and seafood cooked in a wood-fired oven.
Posted 7 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module