Why Momo San is Toronto’s top oshizushi spot

By Lorne London

Published:

Image: Momo San / Facebook

New Japanese hot spot Momo San has been open for just over a month, but if the online buzz is to be believed it is making quite a name for itself. Located on the once again vibrant restaurant strip on Baldwin Street, the resto inhabits the northeast corner of Henry Street and Baldwin. 

The spacious patio is filled with beautiful thatched outdoor seating and modern Japanese lighting globes. The interior is modernist wood and lights reminiscent of angels’ halos.


(IMAGE: LORNE LONDON)

 

The open kitchen features a low slung serving counter so patrons can see every part of the cooking process.

The night I visited five of its neighbouring (across the street) restaurants were sitting closed because of a fire that had begun the night before at Ryu Noodle House and quickly spread. Luckily, no one was injured in the blaze and Momo San's side of the street was spared.


(IMAGE: LORNE LONDON)

 

The sake list, while not extensive, is nicely varied and is very well priced.

For an appetizer, give the simple green salad a try. Texturally varied thanks to shaved apple and crisp, crushed wonton chips, it's anything but simple.

Give run of the mill sushi a pass in favour of the star of the show: oshizushi. Literally, pressed sushi- this is tamped down rice formed in a wooden box then covered with thin slices of raw fish, shrimp or unagi and gently blow torched aburi style before being sliced into perfect party sandwich style rectangles.

This dish is also available at Miku (a BC transplant), where many Toronto foodies were exposed to this style of sushi for the first time. But Momo San bests Miku's. They offer far more options that are more delicate, more varied on the flavour scale, much less butaned and, did I mention, far more reasonably priced.

Momo San's service is not always super pro. The servers are kind and try hard but they could use a pinch of polish and product knowledge. That said, they more than make up for it with speed and what I would describe as sincerity.

All in all, while we wait for the first outpost of Nobu to arrive, this Japanese eatery may be T.O's tastiest option.

Momo San, 26 Baldwin St., 416-901-8892

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: The Regulars return to Adelaide to open Kiin

First Look: The Regulars return to Adelaide to open Kiin

Chef Nuit Regular and her husband, Jeff Regular, have produced hit after hit when it comes to their restaurant empire. From their beginnings at Sukho Thai, Torontonians no doubt have to give thanks that there is good Thai food here.
Posted 2 days ago
Restaurant Review: What a marvellous mashup Doma is

Restaurant Review: What a marvellous mashup Doma is

Doma lives in the funky little space just up from College on Clinton, where once was Acadia and then Red Sauce.
Posted 2 days ago
Grant van Gameren’s tantalizing tavern

Grant van Gameren’s tantalizing tavern

Friday was the first night at his latest endeavour, The Tennessee Tavern. This culinary venture takes the eater deep into Parkdale, and we loved it.
Posted 3 days ago
First Look: The Drake Commissary opens in the Junction Triangle next week

First Look: The Drake Commissary opens in the Junction Triangle next week

The Drake has gone and done it again. Remember when the original Drake Hotel first stepped out on West Queen West, breathing a gigantic culture-y breath into the once-shabby strip? Hard to imagine but true. Well now cometh the Drake Commissary to the Junction Triangle, an up-and-comer of a ‘hood that’s drawing buckets of cool cats thanks to art galleries, breweries and the incoming Museum of Contemporary Art.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module