French restaurants with a certain je ne sais quoi

A Parisian spot with panache and a low-key Parkdale haunt made the Post City 100

By Post City Staff

Published:

The whimsical interior designed by HGTV Canada’s Tiffany Pratt

50 CHEFS PICK TORONTO'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

No. 18 
CAFÉ CANCAN
Café Cancan is a happy place. With its picture-perfect interior acting as backdrop, chef Victor Barry, wife Nikki McKean and co-owner Brendan Piunno have created a magical realm where it’s always oysters and rosé o’clock. Brunch is popular with their spiffy patrons who, yes, did match their dress to the bistro prior to tucking into truffle-scented scrambled eggs. For dîner, watch the bubbly crowd order from the foie gras section of the menu (ha!) before chomping on Barry’s gourmet burger (an ode to the space’s former life as the Harbord Room) or gnocchi that’s gone Parisian with asparagus and morels. Do note that now there’s both a front and a back patio, for those who like their eats in the sun. 
89 Harbord St. 

No. 39 
CHANTECLER
Walk by this Parkdale space after dusk on a weekday and the scene recalls  something you’d see in a nostalgic flick starring Cate Blanchett. With floor-to-ceiling windows opened up, the bistro’s insides feature a wraparound bar and teeny kitchen. Since chef Jon Poon went off to focus on his fancy bars, Jacob Wharton-Shukster, the other half of the original duo, has tightened up the French focus of the space. Chef Peter Robson doles out briny oysters with mignonette sauce, wild buttermilk-fried ‘shrooms gussied up with cheese and lettuce, and super-moist duck done two ways (breast and leg) that will leave the entire party happy.
1320 Queen St. W.

See the rest of the Chef's Top 50 list...

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Strip mall gourmet

Strip mall gourmet

Posted 7 hours ago
First Look: Queen West's new nonna-approved resto, Bar Altura

First Look: Queen West's new nonna-approved resto, Bar Altura

Posted 9 hours ago
Post City 100: The best restaurants in Toronto

Post City 100: The best restaurants in Toronto

This year, our ninth naming of the city’s 100 best places in which to eat, we combine two unique and dynamic top 50 lists into one incredible restaurant resource.
Posted 1 day ago
Raise a glass to two of T.O.’s top spots for boozy brunch

Raise a glass to two of T.O.’s top spots for boozy brunch

Posted 5 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module