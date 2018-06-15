Two of T.O.'s best late night eats

Satisfy your comfort food cravings with these two picks from the Post City 100

By Corey Mintz

Published:

Wonderfully unhealthy Teriyakitori wings at Juanmoto

COREY MINTZ'S 50 RESTAURANTS UNDER $50 

No. 5
KING PLACE
This fluorescent-lit room located at a chaotic intersection is not a great place to sit down for a romantic meal, but the Pakistani cuisine is outstanding and ideally suited for takeout or delivery. Owner Mehood Meer (known as Mr. Butt) has a deft hand with ginger, coriander, butter, cumin and fenugreek. When something is spicy here, like the nihari beef, it is forehead-mopping spicy. Buttery naan is cooked fresh to order. Despite the wide variety of slow-cooked meats, no two dishes taste the same: each is a thoughtful calibration of flavours with a potency barely contained by Styrofoam containers, their magic released in the form of spiced steam as you remove the lids at home.
236 Sherbourne St.

No. 34
JUANMOTO
Cold Tea was nearly a self-parody staple of Kensington Market: a dingy bar with a semi-secret entrance and loud industry patio cookouts in the summer. The owners, having outgrown the legal headaches of the tailgate party atmosphere, have transformed the space into a slick restaurant with the requisite high chairs and neon lights. Partnering with restaurateur Leemo Han (Hanmoto, Pinky’s Ca Phe), the bar now serves up Han’s brand of elegantly delicious messes — brined, grilled and fried wings covered in tart green goop, variations on the sloppy joe and McChicken, ice cream sandwiches rolled in tiny, puffy rice balls. Regulars have no need to worry. Cold Tea hasn’t gotten too fancy for their summer Sunday barbecue series.
60 Kensington Ave. 

See the rest of Corey's 50 under $50 list...

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Taste Test: Father's Day Grillfest

Taste Test: Father's Day Grillfest

Posted 17 hours ago
Two restaurants that are on the frontier of fine dining

Two restaurants that are on the frontier of fine dining

Posted 19 hours ago
Strip mall gourmet

Strip mall gourmet

Posted 3 days ago
French restaurants with a certain je ne sais quoi

French restaurants with a certain je ne sais quoi

Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module