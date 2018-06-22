Two of T.O.'s best upscale burgers

Aloette and Richmond Station serve up elevated takes on the classic food

Aloette — not your average burger and fries, ’cept for that lettuce

No. 12

ALOETTE

Aloette is the glossiest diner you ever did see. The neighbouring younger sib to our number one resto, Alo, is much more than a place to grab customer runoff. This sure ain’t a spot for the bed-headed crowd to shuffle into. A well-dressed patronage tucks into polished comfort grub that you may eat with a fork. There’s that scarfable Beaufort-topped burger with fries and the nostalgic iceberg wedge salad, as well as bistro fare like a foie gras terrine and on-trend sea-urchin-on-toast seasoned with some spicy-acidic yuzu kosho. There’s also cold-pressed juice for those on a health kick. What other diner offers up such a bev and a bevvy of delights?

163 Spadina Ave.

No. 38

RICHMOND STATION

We came for the Top Chef winner (Carl Heinrich) but stayed for that burger (a pink-centred patty stuffed into a milk bun along with beet chutney, gooey aged cheddar and garlic aïoli). Now in its sixth spin around the sun, Richmond Station continues to prove itself. One of the pioneering downtown restaurants in what is now a serious foodie nabe, the eatery never fails to draw a crowd. No, that burg isn’t going anywhere, but the ingredient-forward menu also has some stellar salads (like roasted carrots with tahini yogurt and pistachio). With dishes like Duck Two Ways and Rabbit Three Ways, it’s hard to save room for their spectacular desserts. But you must.

1 Richmond St. W.