Eat this Minute: Chicago-style pizza from Double D’s

They’re all about the deep-dish

By Karolyne Ellacott

Mike Yaworski wasn’t expecting this. But ever since opening Double D’s in early 2017, Yaworski’s Chicago-style deep-dish pizza has been the hot ticket item in the city, with oh-so-eager locals breathing down his neck to get a piece of the pie. After all, this is the first time Torontonians have been able to get their paws on it without heading south of the border.

The back story

Yaworski has been in the resto biz for 25 years, owning various bars and eateries across T.O. The restaurateur was keen to run a tiny little space with the goal of supporting his family. Yaworski chose Gerrard East due to its slightly out of the way location and relaxed vibe.

A longtime fan of Chicago’s deep-dish pizza, Yaworski decided to open a shop devoted to the famed American food. A road trip was in order, so he grabbed his executive chef Walt Medeiros, and they hoofed it down to the Windy City. A strict schedule saw them eat through 100 pizzas over 10 days. “We OD’d on pizza!” Yaworski exclaims.

But despite all the heavy research, getting any clues about how the pizzas were made was easier said than done. Lips were tightly sealed.

“It’s really secret,” Yaworski notes. “No one will tell you how to make the crust — no one will tell you anything!”

Keepin’ it Chi-Town

The key to deep-dish is the cheese, the tomato sauce and the crust. (“It has to have the Chicago stretch,” Yaworski says of the cheese. “It can’t be like gum.”) After much experimentation, the team mastered pizza that is on par with Chicago’s pies. And in true form, they remain mum on any details.

“They’re all Chicago authentic deep-dish pizza,” Yaworski says of Double D’s three pre-set menu offerings. “We picked the best.” (Option B is to build your own pizza from their list of toppings.) Their Jalapeño Blue number is his personal fave and a flavour combo that was discovered on the last day in Chi-town.

Available in sizes ranging from personal (eat-in only) to large, the ’za pairs blue cheese and the secret cheese mix with Italian sausage, shards of bacon and a generous portion of jalapenos. Spoonfuls of tomato sauce are smoothed on top of the goods. Do remember: a knife and fork are required for plowing through the pie’s two inches. Not to mention a post-pie nap.

Double D’s, 1020 Gerrard St. E., 416-727-5411