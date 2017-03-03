Ring in the Persian New Year at North York's Diwan

By Post City Staff

Kufteh Berenji - Rice, lentil and lamb meatballs swim in tomato-saffron sauce.

March marks Norooz, or Persian New Year, celebrations that correspond with the arrival of spring.

A compound word, ‘Norooz’ pairs the Persian words for ‘new’ and ‘day.’ In Iran, this tradition sees revellers light bonfires and jump over the flames with the goal of doing away with misfortunes of the previous year.

Like any good celebration, food is involved. At Diwan, the Aga Khan Museum’s restaurant led by Top Chef Mark McEwan, the menu boasts many Iranian-inspired items to feast upon, giving nod to the 13-day event. Tuck into some borani-e-bademjan, a yogurt and roasted eggplant dip, or a salad with grilled saffron marinated chicken. Flavourful joojeh (chicken thigh) and koobideh (grilled beef) kebabs come with rice and minted coleslaw.