Uptown Dinesafe infractions from February

By Post City Staff

Published:

The Bagel House, located at 1438 Yonge St., received a conditional pass following a Feb. 6 inspection. One crucial infraction was observed, and the establishment failed to ensure the presence of the holder of a valid food handler’s certificate. It passed a Feb. 7 reinspection.

Dumpling Queen, located at 649 Yonge St., received a conditional pass following a Feb. 8 inspection. Of three infractions observed, one was considered crucial, one significant and one minor in severity. It passed a Feb. 10 reinspection. 

What A Bagel, located at 3515 Bathurst St., received a conditional pass following a Jan. 26 inspection. Of three infractions observed, all were considered significant in severity. It passed a Jan. 27 reinspection. 

China Gourmet, located at 877 York Mills Rd., received a conditional pass following a Jan. 25 inspection. Of 10 infractions observed, two were considered crucial, seven significant and one minor in severity. It passed a Feb. 3 reinspection. 

Mean Bao, located at 165 Bathurst St., received a conditional pass following a Jan. 31 inspection. Of three infractions observed, one was considered crucial and one significant in severity. It passed a Feb. 2 reinspection.

All information is from the DineSafe website, City of Toronto Public Health’s Food Premises Inspection and Disclosure System.

