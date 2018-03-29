First Look: Buca’s Ryan Campbell brings Venetian small plates to Little Italy with Il Covo

By Yvonne Tsui

Published:

Vongole – Canadian clams in Mandranova olive oil, lemonquat, garlic, parsley served with golden crostini.

IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI

Little Italy has long been the go-to place for authentic, old-school, Italian cooking. That is, until Il Covo came along. Ryan Campbell, co-owner and executive chef at the newly opened cicchetti spot may just be the breath of fresh air that draws back the younger crowd.  

Campbell has worked at Buca on King West with Rob Gentile (who Campbell met a decade ago while working at North 44) as well as cooked at some of Italy’s finest Michelin-starred restaurants, but owning a restaurant has always been his dream.  

Cicchetti is a way of eating that originated from Venice and are half portions of a main course. One might even call it Italy’s answer to tapas.

“It’s the way diners enjoy eating – it’s more about trying many things,” says Campbell. “Sometimes you don’t want to commit to a $45 lamb dish.”  

The menu draws from “a little bit of everywhere”–– Rooted in Italian cuisine, there are also influences from Campbell’s personal culinary history. “I could eat Italian food, everyday of the week, 3 times a day and be very content,” he adds.  

The charm of Little Italy was what convinced the team to call College Street home.


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

 

“It’s a very charming part of town, there’s lots of foot traffic and people enjoying the area. We thought it would be a fun place to do something a little bit different,” says Campbell.  “Il Covo is kind of a meeting point for us. We wanted to have a casual atmosphere where people can have a full dining experience.”

The space, designed by Brian Woodrow, pulls inspiration from Venice and also from the mid-1800s.  


“A cicchetteria is a Venetian concept so there is Venetian influence throughout the space, whether it’s the peaks at the top of each side of the bar, or the banquettes or what not. We also wanted to give it a very old-world Italian feel as well,” says Campbell. There are hints of an almost saloon-like atmosphere, especially in the main dining room.  

The menu is divided in sections: land, ocean, from the garden, from the oven. For starters, there is the Vongole – Canadian clams in Mandranova olive oil, lemonquat, garlic, parsley served with golden crostini.  

From the garden is the Rape Bianche, turnips, sous vide then braised in  bay leaf, garlic, salt and roasted in pork fat and stuffed with an ‘nduja Abruzzese – which is mild unlike its Calabrian counterpart.  


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

 

The Stella di Ricotta in Brodo is the showstopper.  You smell it before it arrives at the table. It’s a roasted Buffalo Ricotta dumpling in an aromatic hen’s broth topped with thyme.  This is one dish you may not want to share.  


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

 

Desserts are equally enticing.  The Cassata, a traditional Sicilian cake here is made with sweet ricotta, pistachio, preserved cherry and candied citrus with a pistachio outer casing.  


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

 

“There’s a lot of thought and effort that goes into the way we go about our front of house service and of course, a ton of passion involved in the food – the exact same thing exists in our dining room in creating an individual dining experience for everyone who comes in here,” says Campbell.  

Just thumb through their wine list – a tome bound in leather that looks like something a wine nerd would swoon over.

Il Covo, 585 College Street, 416-530-7585.


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

 


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

 


(IMAGE: YVONNE TSUI)

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Yvonne is a freelance food and drink writer by night and PR Manager at TouchBistro by day. She's always in search of delicious — decor and service be damned, food is king. Follow her @life_of_y.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

10 spring restaurants we can’t stop talking about

10 spring restaurants we can’t stop talking about

From Grant van Gameren's fiery Mexican fare to all-day Dundas West wine bar, Paris Paris, we catch you up on our fave new food spots.
Posted 1 day ago
First Look: Chef Stuart Cameron serves up ceviche and good times at new Peruvian spot Mira

First Look: Chef Stuart Cameron serves up ceviche and good times at new Peruvian spot Mira

Peruvian spot Mira opened in the King West area back in February, the latest ICONINK property.
Posted 1 week ago
Midtown master opens Canada's first standup sushi spot

Midtown master opens Canada's first standup sushi spot

Tachi is Canada’s first and only standup omakase restaurant, brought to us by two co–exec chefs from Shoushin: Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga and, of course, Jackie Lin.
Posted 1 week ago
Under a Hundred: Buca Yorkville on a budget

Under a Hundred: Buca Yorkville on a budget

We put high-end Italian eatery Buca Yorkville to the test by seeing how far we could stretch a hundred dollars.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module