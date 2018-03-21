Midtown master opens Canada's first standup sushi spot

The omakase restaurant is brought to us by two co-exec chefs from Shoushin

By Post City Staff

Published:

Tachi, Canada’s first standup sushi spot, has space for eight diners

If you’re one minute early to Tachi, the hostess will point to the LCD clock, showing the time in red, and very politely ask you to return at the exact time of your reservation. This attention to detail extends all the way through the omakase sushi meal.

Found at Assembly Chef’s Hall (111 Richmond St. W.), Tachi is Canada’s first and only standup omakase restaurant, brought to us by two co–exec chefs from Shoushin: Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga and, of course, Jackie Lin.

This food adventure sees a maximum of eight standing patrons being fed 11 nigiri and one hand roll apiece over the course of 30 minutes. No more, no less. Recently the chefs have included Boston uni (sea urchin) and Japanese yellowtail and hotate (scallop) in a meal that will transport you to Tokyo.

Tachi, (located in Assembly Chef's Hall) 111 Richmond Street West, no phone number.

