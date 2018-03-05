Taste Test: Toronto's best chicken and waffles

It’s sugar shack season, and what better to pour all that maple syrup atop than a stack of fried chicken and waffles. Chef Mark McEwan sampled some of the city’s best duos and gave us the goods on which are worth devouring. Read on.



Published:

McEwan, who is also a Top Chef Canada judge, says a French batter is best for waffles, and the chicken should have a nice crunch.

CJ BAEK

WINNER
WHITE BRICK KITCHEN
“This is really good chicken. It has a nice crust and great bite to it. The waffle is really tender and very good. Best waffle, best chicken and very good house sauce. With the addition of maple syrup, it would be perfect,” says McEwan.
641 Bloor St. W., $14 

RUNNER-UP
CLUCK CLUCKS
“The chicken is really good. It has really good crust on it, and it is really well cooked. Overall it’s tasty, with nice spice, and it has some sweet, sour and spicy flavours going on,” says McEwan. 
222 The Esplanade, $13.09

3RD PLACE
DIRTY BIRD
“This chicken is boneless and has a bit less crisp to it. It has a better waffle than the others. It is more tender. I like the combination of the buttered maple sauce and their house sauce. It is very, very good.”
527 Bloor St. W., $16.95

A best in show sauce
STOCKYARDS
“The flavour of the chicken is excellent, and it is really well cooked. This sauce is one of the more interesting ones. It has a nice acidity to it. Their sauce is the best in show,” says McEwan. 
699 St. Clair. Ave. W., $13

For the sweet tooth
SCHOOL
“The house honey sauce and the brown sugar butter are both sweet and a bit too sweet for me. They went boneless for the chicken, and they just need to boost up the flavour and give it a good crunch,” he says. 
70 Fraser Ave., $21 

A sizzling scotch bonnet
ROSEDALE DINER
“Everything is a bit overwhelming. The Scotch bonnet sauce is, the maple syrup is. I don’t get the whipped cream. This is another boneless chicken, and it just needs more of a crust on it,” says McEwan. 
1164 Yonge St., $16

Topped with bacon
LOVE CHIX
“I like that they left the bone in the chicken, and the crust on the chicken is crunchy. The lavender waffles are good with the bacon and the salted caramel. It just needs a little bit of spice,” he says. 
1588 Dupont St., $16 

A sour addition
EVVIVA
“The addition of sour cream on this one doesn’t really work for me,” says McEwan. “These are boneless and breaded chicken tenders on top of a waffle, served with maple syrup.”
3175 Rutherford Rd., $14.95

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

10 hot restos we can’t stop talking about

10 hot restos we can’t stop talking about

Posted 4 days ago
What actor Gabriella Albino ate the week before she hit the stage

What actor Gabriella Albino ate the week before she hit the stage

Posted 5 days ago
Penny pinching at one of Toronto’s poshest restaurants

Penny pinching at one of Toronto’s poshest restaurants

The task: Dining out at Toronto’s poshest restaurants The catch: Stretching a slip of a budget — $100 — so that we are sated by the end of the meal The reso: Scaramouche at 1 Benvenuto Pl.
Posted 6 days ago
Dining Diaries: From lunch club to pálinka shots with the Gardiner Museum's Rea McNamara

Dining Diaries: From lunch club to pálinka shots with the Gardiner Museum's Rea McNamara

The Gardiner Museum’s Rea McNamara, shared her most eventful meals over the course of a week.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module