Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

Anthony Rose’s latest Dupont dining destination and the Annex gets a gourmet butcher

By Jessica Wei

Fet Zun’s Middle Eastern mezes

Bar Begonia closed its doors after three short but sweet years to make room for FET ZUN (252 Dupont St.), Anthony Rose’s Middle Eastern concept. Come with some friends and chow down to your heart’s content on fried calamari, baba ghanouj and chicken shawarma.

SHOZAN ROOM (164 Ossington Ave.) finally opened on Feb. 22. Their take on modern Japanese fusion dishes is mouth-watering. Think chicken tebasaki wings, cured ankimo and steamed lobster and shrimp rolls.

CLAY POT KING (9021 Leslie St.) is Richmond Hill’s newest swanky spot for Chinese food. Settle back in the luxe booths and slurp your fill of meat- and seafood-based soups served in, you guessed it, a clay pot.

It doesn’t get more fun than FUNCTION BAR (2291 Yonge St.), a zany new spot at Yonge and Eglinton inspired by all your childhood treats –– minus the sugar rush. They’ve got menu items like Cool Ranch calamari with an orange crush dip, and a duck taco, topped with kimchi and Dr. Pepper crema.

The Grasshopper family of restaurants has a new outpost in the beaches. GRASSHOPPER SALON (2252 Queen St. E.) serves up vegan Asian fusion eats from executive chef Haruna Makino for lunch, dinner and brunch. Experience the wizardry of the fluffiest vegan pancakes in town.



Grasshopper Salon's sparkly new interior

The Annex gets a brand new outpost for high-quality meats. The St. Lawrence Market stall BESPOKE BUTCHERS (215 Madison Ave.) has opened another location following the success of its stores at 1378 Queen St. E. and Sausage King. This is a go-to destination for locally sourced meat as well as prepared foods to go.

FOODIE FINDS

Popular Eglinton smokehouse ’QUE (1100 Eglinton Ave. W.) now has something for those who prefer a plant-based patty. This month, it’s dishing out the Impossible Burger, the heme-filled (an iron-rich soy protein) favourite from Vegan Food and Drink Festivals past. Get there early or wait in line.

One favourite local bagel joint, BAGELS PLUS (634 Sheppard Ave. W.) turns the big four-oh this month. Celebrate with a good ol’ sesame or poppy seed bagel loaded up with cream cheese or maybe one of each!

Get ready to soak up Miami vibes and Tokyo-inspired decor at CHOTTO MATTE (1161 Bay St.). After a fab debut in Miami, the folks at Chotto Matte are opening up their first Canadian outpost at Brookfield Place, and they’ve brought with them a kitchen dishing out Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and a drink menu stocked with piscos and Japanese whiskies.



A sneak peek at the new Chotto Matte in Toronto

On Sunday, March 17, celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in style with a pint or two at STEAM WHISTLE BREWING (255 Bremner Blvd.). There will be Irish entertainment, food from the Irish Embassy Pub, and, in addition to Steam Whistle’s signature pilsner, there’ll be Irish whiskey on hand for those who prefer a more traditional tipple.

Gone-but-not-for-long brunch spot WILDER (382 Keele St.) has officially reopened in the Junction. Not to generalize, but Junctionites are always hungry for more brunch options.

coming soon

Eglinton gets a new joint for fancy steak.The sign for NOMAD STEAKHOUSE (453 Eglinton Ave. W.) is up in the former Beatties School Uniforms spot, and we’re all waiting to get our fill of strip loin.

SAD TO SEE YOU GO

T.O.’s best barbecue restaurant has sold its Burlington location. We’ll just have to make do with BARQUE SMOKEHOUSE (299 Roncesvalles Ave.) and BARQUE BUTCHER BAR (287 Roncesvalles Ave.) to satiate our cravings for all things smoked and grilled.