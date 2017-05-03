Evergreen Brick Works adds to tasty weekend lineup with new Sunday market

By Jessica Wei

Published:

Market day at Evergreen Brick Works

Though mother nature hasn’t quite got the memo yet, Torontonians can rest assured: Summer’s on its way. We know, because farmers markets around town are gearing up to open.  For one, Evergreen Brick Works ever-popular farmer's market will be back this weekend. And this year is bigger than ever. 

May 6 marks the return of their 10th annual Saturday Farmers Market (open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.), which offers more than 25 farmers and producers of seasonal produce and local ingredients, with special anniversary celebrations in June to boot. 

The latest food court addition for the Saturday market is TC Tibetan Momo, serving up delicious Tibetan dumplings. 

As well, their new Sunday Market is set to be the city’s destination for Toronto’s foodies and shoppers, every week from 10am to 3pm. Expect local venders set up in their outdoor pavilion hawking everything from locally handmade crafts, clothing and artisanal goods to food truck-style bites, local brews and brunch. The food court will play host to an always fresh roster of ten GTA chefs and vendors, while the Sipping Container pours out fresh glasses of alcoholic and non-alcoholic Caesars and rotating beers from local craft breweries. 

So, until the sun starts to bless us with its daily warmth, at least we can still pretend, with a beer and a basket full of local and seasonal produce in Evergreen Brick Works’ outdoor pavilion, that summer is upon us. 

The weekend markets run every weekend from May 6 to Nov. 5. 

 

