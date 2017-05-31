Restoronto June: The lowdown on the city’s latest openings

By Karolyne Ellacott

A swordfish sandwich from Buster's Sea Cove

Yorkville is now the proud owner of a new outpost of Buster’s Sea Cove, a St. Lawrence Market fave. Found at 876 Yonge St., the seafood-driven eatery dishes out tuna melts and haddock and chips to pescatarians and wannabes.

In more Yorkville news, Calii Love has finally opened its doors at 1255 Bay St. Order the on-trend bowls (poke or smoothie) and superfood smoothies to make you feel like a human in tip-top shape.

Craig Harding of noted Italian eatery Campagnolo has just opened La Palma. Found at 849 Dundas St. W., the sunrise-to-sunset spot is dishing out eats like a hundred-layer lasagna and plenty of delectable pastries. Oh, and the staff look the part too, decked out in Pink Tartan uniforms.

Hot off the foodie presses is Kiin, the latest resto from the kids behind Pai, Nuit and Jeff Regular. Sitting pretty in the former Khao San Road space at 326 Adelaide St. W., the Thai spot aims to expand diners’ knowledge of Thai fare, with items like khao yum and kua hang gai (look ’em up) gunning to be the new pad Thai.

Feed It Forward has opened Soup Bar, Toronto’s very first subsidized pay-what-you-can and pay-it-forward restaurant. Found at Market 707 on Dundas West, the eatery is overseen by chef Jagger Gordon who is spinning out healthy fare like sammies and soups. A chip goes into a jar for every $2.50 meal bought; those who cannot afford a meal can dip into the jar to pay.

Lovable chef Rod Bowers is gearing up to open Bunny’s in his former Hey Meatball space at 912 Queen St. E. Diners can expect comforting Italian pastas for din and buttermilk blueberry bunnys (a.k.a. pancakes) with bacon ears for brunch. What else? Patio.