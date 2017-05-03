Restoronto: The lowdown on the city's latest openings from Pi Co to Claudio Aprile's Copetin

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Anthony Rose

It would appear that Anthony Rose absolutely cannot sit still. Naturally he has another resto in the works. Madame Boeuf and Flea is set to open at 252 Dupont St. in the near future. The charmingly named spot shall sit behind Bar Begonia and will hawk burgers and ice cream. This space gets bonus points for turning into a flea market (think antiques, comics, vinyl) on the last Saturday of every month, starting May 27.

One of the city’s most well-known chefs, Claudio Aprile, is back in the biz. Aprile’s mom came up with the name: Copetin, a Spanish word meaning “drop-in,” “aperitif,” “community” and “social.” The resto will shimmy into the original Origin space at Church and King and will look toward Aprile’s Latin American roots for menu inspiration. Expect an early summer opening date. 

Pizza slingers Pi Co. is soon to open another eatery at 2177 Yonge St., meaning that Yonge ’n’ Eggers no longer have to travel downtown to get their ’za fix. With its goal of crafting fancy Neapolitan-style pies in a jiffy, occupying the space between trashy slices and fine-dining pizzas, the eatery lets customers build their own pies. 

St. Clair is all set to get a new bageleria. Coming to 1030 St. Clair Ave. W. in June, Lox and Shmear promises to be a quick-service sandwich shop that specializes in that classic Montreal bagel, house-cured and smoked lox and cream cheese combo. We’re into it.   

J & J Bar-b-que, located in Kensington Market, has sadly set sail. But as luck would have it, Mr. Brandon Olsen will be opening what’s soon to be his CXBO chocolateria flagship in its place. Now it’ll be easier to get your mitts on his picture-perfect bites done up in flavours like cinnamon and brown butter and yuzu-sake.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Evergreen Brick Works adds to tasty weekend lineup with new Sunday market

Evergreen Brick Works adds to tasty weekend lineup with new Sunday market

Summer’s on its way. We know, because Evergreen Brick Works is officially opening up their weekend markets again. And this year is bigger than ever.
Posted 22 hours ago
The Shameful Tiki Room’s boisterous creation

The Shameful Tiki Room’s boisterous creation

But it’s the Volcano Bowl that’s the major draw for customers. Come Saturday, at least 30 will be ordered, each one carried over to customers alongside an outpouring from a smoke machine, while a dramatic “vol-ca-no booowl” voice-over plays overhead.
Posted 3 days ago
First Look: Birch Bistro opens in Céléstin’s former home on Mount Pleasant

First Look: Birch Bistro opens in Céléstin’s former home on Mount Pleasant

Laurie Hillesheim, long-time industry veteran, and first-time restaurateur has opened Birch Bistro in the old Céléstin spot on Mount Pleasant at the corner of Manor Road. She has enlisted chef Philippe Coeurdassier (formerly of Mogette Bistro) to run the kitchen.
Posted 7 days ago
The Countess of Bunwich: Rosen’s new creation raises the stakes for summertime treats

The Countess of Bunwich: Rosen’s new creation raises the stakes for summertime treats

Well, Amy Rosen of Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns (825 College, at Ossington) is taking things to a whole new level of decadence with the Bunwich.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module