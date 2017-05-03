Restoronto: The lowdown on the city's latest openings from Pi Co to Claudio Aprile's Copetin

By Karolyne Ellacott

Anthony Rose

It would appear that Anthony Rose absolutely cannot sit still. Naturally he has another resto in the works. Madame Boeuf and Flea is set to open at 252 Dupont St. in the near future. The charmingly named spot shall sit behind Bar Begonia and will hawk burgers and ice cream. This space gets bonus points for turning into a flea market (think antiques, comics, vinyl) on the last Saturday of every month, starting May 27.

One of the city’s most well-known chefs, Claudio Aprile, is back in the biz. Aprile’s mom came up with the name: Copetin, a Spanish word meaning “drop-in,” “aperitif,” “community” and “social.” The resto will shimmy into the original Origin space at Church and King and will look toward Aprile’s Latin American roots for menu inspiration. Expect an early summer opening date.

Pizza slingers Pi Co. is soon to open another eatery at 2177 Yonge St., meaning that Yonge ’n’ Eggers no longer have to travel downtown to get their ’za fix. With its goal of crafting fancy Neapolitan-style pies in a jiffy, occupying the space between trashy slices and fine-dining pizzas, the eatery lets customers build their own pies.

St. Clair is all set to get a new bageleria. Coming to 1030 St. Clair Ave. W. in June, Lox and Shmear promises to be a quick-service sandwich shop that specializes in that classic Montreal bagel, house-cured and smoked lox and cream cheese combo. We’re into it.

J & J Bar-b-que, located in Kensington Market, has sadly set sail. But as luck would have it, Mr. Brandon Olsen will be opening what’s soon to be his CXBO chocolateria flagship in its place. Now it’ll be easier to get your mitts on his picture-perfect bites done up in flavours like cinnamon and brown butter and yuzu-sake.