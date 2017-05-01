The Shameful Tiki Room’s boisterous creation

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Shameful Tiki Room’s Alana Nogueda emerges from the mist with a Volcano Bowl

Image: CJ Baek

Dazed and debaucherous
Push open the red velvet curtains and step into the Shameful Tiki Room on a Saturday after sundown, and chances are you’ll encounter a somewhat debaucherous scene. Inside, groups of revelers can be found crowded under tiki huts while their chatter grows louder by the minute. The culprit? Much of the blame can be placed on the Volcano Bowl, essentially the cocktail equivalent of a party.

The rum-down
Holding it down behind the tiki bar is co-owner Alana Nogueda. Originally from Las Vegas, Nogueda has been pouring drinks in Toronto for the past eight years, making a name for herself at spots like the Harbord Room (RIP). At Shameful, a (mostly) rum-based drinks list focuses on classic tiki drinks that date back the ’40s. 

Ain’t no mountain
But it’s the Volcano Bowl that’s the major draw for customers. Come Saturday, at least 30 will be ordered, each one carried over to customers alongside an outpouring from a smoke machine, while a dramatic “vol-ca-no booowl” voice-over plays overhead. 

“Historically, sharing bowls were a big thing in tiki culture,” Nogueda says of the drink meant for at least three people. The punch starts with rum, though the full recount of ingredients remains hush-hush. 

“We use three different kinds of rum — white, dark and gold — plus a little bit of mezcal for some smokiness,” Nogueda says. A medley of fresh juices (mango’s the main squeeze) and their house-made six-spice syrup round out the tropical tipple, which arrives complete with a mini flaming volcano and giant straws. What can we say? You’ve been warned.   

The Shameful Tiki Room, 1378 Queen St. W.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: Birch Bistro opens in Céléstin’s former home on Mount Pleasant

First Look: Birch Bistro opens in Céléstin’s former home on Mount Pleasant

Laurie Hillesheim, long-time industry veteran, and first-time restaurateur has opened Birch Bistro in the old Céléstin spot on Mount Pleasant at the corner of Manor Road. She has enlisted chef Philippe Coeurdassier (formerly of Mogette Bistro) to run the kitchen.
Posted 5 days ago
The Countess of Bunwich: Rosen’s new creation raises the stakes for summertime treats

The Countess of Bunwich: Rosen’s new creation raises the stakes for summertime treats

Well, Amy Rosen of Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns (825 College, at Ossington) is taking things to a whole new level of decadence with the Bunwich.
Posted 7 days ago
Celebrity chef Claudio Aprile set to open his new restaurant Copetin in time for summer

Celebrity chef Claudio Aprile set to open his new restaurant Copetin in time for summer

One of the city's most well-known and groundbreaking chefs, Claudio Aprile (Origin, Colborne Lane) has announced the next step in his culinary career with the opening of Copetin Restaurant and Bar.
Posted 1 week ago
First Look: Israel’s Cafe Landwer sets up north of Toronto

First Look: Israel’s Cafe Landwer sets up north of Toronto

Chances are, those who have been to Israel (birthright, anyone?) are familiar with Cafe Landwer. The popular Israeli café, which got its start back in 1919, finally opened its very first Canadian outpost in Vaughan earlier this year.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module