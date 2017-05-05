This Cinco de Mayo, fiesta like there’s no mañana

By Post City Staff

A flour tortilla hugs Oaxacan cheese and fillings like tasty pollo tinge at Playa Cabana Hacienda

For the uninitiated, Cinco de Mayo is the celebration the Mexican army’s victory during the Battle of Puebla in the Franco-Mexican War. This all took place back in 1862.

Somehow this holiday, oft mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, took off in non-Mexico parts of North America. We’ll take any excuse for a party, right?

Playa Cabana Hacienda (14 Dupont St.) is happily in on the action, opening their outdoor space for the season on May 5. Starting at noon, there will be a DJ spinning tunes, plenty of taco and tequila deals and $6 margarita specials. La Carnita (130 Eglinton Ave. E.) will be doing menu specials along with fancy paletas at Sweet Jesus while Milagro (5 Mercer St.) is offering a sharing platter with the likes of cochinita pibil.