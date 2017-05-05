This Cinco de Mayo, fiesta like there’s no mañana

By Post City Staff

Published:

A flour tortilla hugs Oaxacan cheese and fillings like tasty pollo tinge at Playa Cabana Hacienda

For the uninitiated, Cinco de Mayo is the celebration the Mexican army’s victory during the Battle of Puebla in the Franco-Mexican War. This all took place back in 1862.

Somehow this holiday, oft mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, took off in non-Mexico parts of North America. We’ll take any excuse for a party, right?

Playa Cabana Hacienda (14 Dupont St.) is happily in on the action, opening their outdoor space for the season on May 5. Starting at noon, there will be a DJ spinning tunes, plenty of taco and tequila deals and $6 margarita specials. La Carnita (130 Eglinton Ave. E.) will be doing menu specials along with fancy paletas at Sweet Jesus while Milagro (5 Mercer St.) is offering a sharing platter with the likes of cochinita pibil.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Spirit of York brings the hard stuff back to the Distillery District

Spirit of York brings the hard stuff back to the Distillery District

As of next Thursday, May 11, there will once again be an operational distillery in the Distillery District. That’s opening day for Spirit of York, the new occupant of 12 Trinity St.
Posted 1 hour ago
Evergreen Brick Works adds to tasty weekend lineup with new Sunday market

Evergreen Brick Works adds to tasty weekend lineup with new Sunday market

Summer’s on its way. We know, because Evergreen Brick Works is officially opening up their weekend markets again. And this year is bigger than ever.
Posted 2 days ago
Restoronto: The lowdown on the city's latest openings from Pi Co to Claudio Aprile's Copetin

Restoronto: The lowdown on the city's latest openings from Pi Co to Claudio Aprile's Copetin

All the latest Toronto restaurant openings including Claudio Aprile's Copetin and news from Anthony Rose
Posted 2 days ago
The Shameful Tiki Room’s boisterous creation

The Shameful Tiki Room’s boisterous creation

But it’s the Volcano Bowl that’s the major draw for customers. Come Saturday, at least 30 will be ordered, each one carried over to customers alongside an outpouring from a smoke machine, while a dramatic “vol-ca-no booowl” voice-over plays overhead.
Posted 4 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module