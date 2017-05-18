Where to get a beer this May long weekend

By Nikki Gill

Image: David Ort

What better activity is there to partake in on the Victoria Day long weekend than drinking beer? The weekend itself is nicknamed “May two-four,” so you may as well embrace it and get in the spirit.

Though for many Torontonians, this weekend is also the kick-off to cottage season, the exceedingly high water levels in the GTA are putting a damper on those plans for some.

But don’t let that stop you. Toronto’s Festival of Beer is holding a spring session of their summer festival that is planning to bring the cottage vibes to our downtown core.

Held at Fort York Garrison Common on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, the spring session of Toronto’s Festival of Beer will come complete with campfire sessions, lawn games, and live music.

On Saturday, beer drinkers will jam out to the tunes of Elliott Brood and Sunday’s performance will be from The Trews. Above all, there will also be plenty of food stations and, of course, cold beer and cider for everyone.

If you like your beer with a side of barbecue, head up to Yonge and Dundas square for the Rib and Craft Beer Fest on from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21.

Sip on cold ones from craft brewers like Flying Monkeys, Barnstormer Brewing, Naughty Otter and more, paired with ribs from Kentucky Smokehouse, New York BBQ, Oak & Barrel and Louisiana BBQ.

Top it off with a funnel cake, blooming onion and jolly rancher smoothie because, why not? This fest also features some live music as well as line dancing and cooking lessons.

When the other festivals have wrapped up, head over to Evergreen Brick Works on Monday, May 22 for Queen Victoria’s Secret. It sounds super secretive because it is. The beers will not be revealed until the event kicks off.

There will also be a special beer made in collaboration with Sawdust City and Alias Brewing in honour of their annual Balmoral series of beers. This year’s Balmoral contains some secret ingredients, but again, nothing will be revealed until you arrive at the event.

Pro tip, go early. For the first hour of the event, which kicks off at 11 a.m., all beers will be $1 off.

Finally, craft breweries are allowed to open on the statutory holiday when the LCBO and The Beer Store are closed. Several new ones have opened — including Folly, Halo, Bandit, Rorshach and Eastbound — since we published this list for Canada Day 2015.