12 hot restos we can’t stop talking about

By Karen Stevens

Kayla Rocca

Only in the mind of restaurateur Jeff Stober is a 40-seat bar with a 65-seat patio considered “mini.” Nestled deep in the financial district across from Drake One Fifty, DRAKE MINI BAR (150 York St.) has all the bells and whistles: commissioned art, chic cocktails and a menu of expense account–worthy eats.

Mediterranean cuisine gets the star treatment at CONSTANTINE (15 Charles St. E.), brought to you by the team behind La Palma. Not bound by any one culture or region, the menu boasts intriguing dishes such as farro risotto, Israeli salad, duck kofte and eggplant caponata pizza, to name a few.

Next time you get lost in the PATH you’ll have top-notch Asian-inspired food to tide you over. The offspring of chef Susur Lee present KID LEE (100 King St. W.), serving build-your-own hot lunches as well faves from other restaurants in the Lee dynasty such as the famed Singapore slaw and the cheeseburger springroll from Fring’s.

St. Clair just keeps on getting cooler. New sushi joint SHUNOKO (1201 St. Clair Ave. W.) is headed by chef Jun Kim of the now-closed Roncey standby Sushi Nomi. He brings his A-game to the larger space, with fresh maki, nigiri, sashimi and even a poke bowl.

The Danforth gets a big fat Greek tapas bar. With sharing plates and ample seating GAZI MEZE BAR (511 Danforth Ave.) is perfect for big groups. So grab some friends and enjoy mezes like souvlaki, calamari and tasty Greek cheese paired with regional wines and a cocktail or two. Opa!

MIRA

Get the party started at this busy Peruvian hotspot.

GIULIETTA

College St. gets a new Italian resto from Rob Rossi.

DIRTY FOOD

Does the city really need another chicken & waffles joint? Yes. Yes it does.

PARALLEL

Geary Ave.’s new go-to for Middle Eastern.

SENATOR WINE BAR

The T.O. landmark’s new swank upstairs French bistro is magnifique.

ESCAPE GOAT

Does the food live up to the punny name? You decide.

AGENDA CAFE

Little Italy’s new espresso hub. Try the “cruffin.”